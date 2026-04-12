The final day of the NBA regular season is on Sunday, and you'll have plenty of prop betting options with all 30 teams in action. There are only a handful of teams playing for any sort of playoff positioning today, which means many of the league's superstars will be rested and only a few teams are actively incentivized, creating opportunities for savvy bettors to find a significant edge while playing NBA player props. The Toronto Raptors, for example, need a win over the Brooklyn Nets to avoid the NBA play-in tournament and they're expected to play their best available, including forward Scottie Barnes.

Barnes made his second NBA all-star team this season and is averaging 18.1 points per game, but most online sports betting sites list his over/under for total points at 16.5. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that Barnes scores 19.1 points on average against the Nets, listing that pick as one of its NBA best bets for Sunday. Before locking in Sunday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Top NBA player prop picks on Sunday

Scottie Barnes, Raptors, Over 16.5 points

Kennedy Chandler, Jazz, Over 7.5 assists

Julian Reese, Wizards, Over 12.5 rebounds

Scottie Barnes, Raptors, Over 16.5 points

Barnes is an excellent young player and scoring is probably fourth or fifth on a list of things to love about his game, but he's more than capable of filling it up when asked. He is shooting a career-best 50.4% from the floor this season and Toronto needs its young superstar to dial in for a must-win game. Barnes averaged 18.3 points per game in 15 career regular-season matchups with the Nets, who rank 25th in the NBA this season in defensive rating (118.8). The model predicts 19.1 points on average for Barnes.

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Kennedy Chandler, Jazz, Over 7.5 assists

The former Tennessee guard is getting a chance to play meaningful minutes for the first time in his career for the tanking Jazz and he's taking advantage, averaging 15.0 points and 6.7 assists per game over 32.3 minutes in the 11 matchups he's suited up for. In his last two games, Chandler has played 40+ minutes and he's scored 57 points while dishing out 18 assists. Utah isn't playing for anything of circumstance on Sunday against the Lakers, but Chandler gets another chance to showcase that he's worth of a roster spot moving forward and the model predicts that he finishes with 8.8 assists on average.

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Julian Reese, Wizards, Over 12.5 rebounds

Much like Chandler, Reese is getting big minutes late in the season for the Wizards and is making sure to make the most of them. He's averaging 11.7 points and 11.2 rebounds over 12 games and has had five outing this season with 13 rebounds or more. The Maryland product wasn't drafted, but his aggressiveness on the boards alone might be grounds for the Wizards or any other team to carry him on the roster next season. The model predicts that Reese finishes with 14.9 rebounds on average against a Cavaliers squad that is locked into the No. 4 seed in the East and will be resting its starters.

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