NBA player prop picks, odds: Three best 2026 NBA Finals prop bets for Knicks vs. Spurs, Game 3

Game 3 of the NBA Finals tips off on Monday when the New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET. Karl-Anthony Towns has been spectacular on both ends of the floor thus far in the NBA Finals, averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Towns' effectiveness through the first two games against San Antonio will certainly make him a focal point for NBA props bets in Game 3 of Spurs vs. Knicks. Towns' over/under for total points scored on Monday is 17.5, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects he'll exceed that total tonight, projecting he'll finish with 19.6 points on average. Towns, who's recorded 12 or more rebounds in five of his past six games, is priced at -102 to record 12+ rebounds in Game 3.

Meanwhile, SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy is backing Knicks forward Mikal Bridges to be an effective scorer in Game 3. Bridges finished with 20 points in New York's Game 2 win, and his over/under for total points scored on Monday is 13.5. Before locking in NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks for Knicks vs. Spurs, Game 3

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, Over 17.5 points

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, Over 13.5 points

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 38.5 points + rebounds

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, Over 17.5 points

Towns has been spectacular on both ends of the floor thus far in the NBA Finals, averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He's coming off a strong showing in Game 2, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Towns averaged 20.1 points per game in the regular season, and the SportsLine Projection Model is expecting him to continue to be effective on the offensive end of the court tonight, projecting he'll finish with 19.6 points on average.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, Over 13.5 points

"After a pedestrian Game 1, Mikal Bridges came out guns blazing in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, scoring 20 points on an efficient 8/13 shooting," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy said. "He's now cleared this point line in nine of his last eleven games dating back to the Hawks series, as his late-season struggles are now well behind him. The matchup does suit Bridges' shot profile well, as the Spurs were a bottom-five team against mid-range jumpers this season."

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 38.5 points + rebounds

Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet in Game 2, finishing with 29 points and nine rebounds. He's averaging 23.6 points per game during the NBA Playoffs, but with San Antonio down 0-2 in the NBA Finals, Wembanyama is expected to be the main focal point offensively for the Spurs. He's also added double-digit rebounds 10 times already in the postseason, which could help him exceed this total on Monday night. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Wembanyama will finish with 39.7 points + rebounds in Game 3, exceeding the posted total of 38.5.