NBA player prop picks, odds: Three best 2026 NBA Finals prop bets for Knicks vs. Spurs, Game 1

Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off on Wednesday when the San Antonio Spurs host the New York Knicks at 8:30 p.m. ET. Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was an integral part of San Antonio's series win over the Thunder, averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. Wembanyama's dominance throughout the NBA Playoffs will certainly make him a focal point for NBA props bets in Game 1 of Spurs vs. Knicks. Wembanyama's over/under for total points scored on Wednesday is 27.5, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects he'll exceed that total tonight, projecting he'll finish with 29.4 points on average.

Meanwhile, former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts is backing Knicks guard Jalen Brunson to finish with over 2.5 made 3-point field goals. Brunson knocked down 44.8% of his 3-point attempts in New York's series win over the 76ers. Before locking in NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks for Knicks vs. Spurs, Game 1

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 27.5 points

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, Over 2.5 total 3-point field goals

Julian Champagnie, Spurs, Over 9.5 points

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 27.5 points

Wembanyama was spectacular for the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, averaging 27.3 points per game against the Thunder. San Antonio's big man knocked down 48.1% of his field goals and 40% of his 3-point attempts in that series. The SportsLine Projection Model is expecting Wembanyama to continue to be effective on the offensive end of the court tonight, projecting he'll finish with 29.4 points on average.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, Over 2.5 total 3-point field goals

"The Spurs won the December 31st meeting with the Knicks 134-132, going over the 235.5 total, and we're looking at a Game 1 finals total of 218.5," former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts pointed out. "In that game, the Knicks shot 48% and 42% from 3-point range, making 22 of 52 shots. The Knicks started on fire with 45 points in the first quarter, but ran out of gas in the 4th quarter, as the Spurs outscored them 41-30. Jalen Brunson shot 10 of 24 from the field but five of 12 from 3-point range. All he's got to do in Game 1 is make three 3-pointers to win the bet. I think he does."

Julian Champagnie, Spurs, Over 9.5 points

"The way I see the Knicks defending Victor Wembanyama, be it with OG Anunoby or one of their centers, is by packing the paint and making the Spurs beat them from the outside," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy said. "Julian Champagnie should not only benefit from catch-and-shoot opportunities, but he'll likely be where the Knicks will "hide" Jalen Brunson defensively. The Knicks allowed the third-highest catch-and-shoot frequency in the regular season at 34.5%, and they're currently running similarly at 33% in the playoffs. Champagnie, who ended the Thunder series on a roll, should carry momentum over into the finals."