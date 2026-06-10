NBA player prop picks, odds: Three best 2026 NBA Finals prop bets for Spurs vs. Knicks, Game 4

A pivotal Game 4 of the NBA Finals gets underway on Wednesday when the New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET. Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is coming off a strong showing in San Antonio's victory in Game 3, stuffing the stat sheet with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals. Wembanyama is sure to be a focal point for NBA props bets in Game 4 of Spurs vs. Knicks. Wembanyama's over/under for total points + rebounds on Wednesday is 38.5, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects he'll exceed that total tonight, projecting he'll finish with 40.5 points + rebounds on average.

The model is also high on Knicks guard Jalen Brunson to be an effective facilitator in Game 4. Brunson has recorded five or more assists in his past two games against San Antonio, and his over/under for total assists on Wednesday is 5.5. Before locking in NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks for Knicks vs. Spurs, Game 4

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 38.5 points + rebounds

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, Over 5.5 assists

Stephon Castle, Spurs, Over 15.5 points

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 38.5 points + rebounds

Wembanyama was extremely productive in San Antonio's Game 3 victory. He stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals. He's now finished with at least 38 combined points + rebounds over his last three meetings with New York, and the SportsLine Projection Model is expecting him to continue to be effective on both ends of the court tonight, projecting he'll finish with 40.5 points + rebounds on average.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, Over 5.5 assists

Brunson has proven to be an effective scorer, but he's also shown the ability to get his teammates involved when needed. Brunson averaged 6.8 assists per game during the regular season, ranking 11th in the NBA, and has finished with at least five assists in nine of his past 10 games overall. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting Brunson will finish with 6.5 assists on average tonight, eclipsing the posted total of 5.5.

Stephon Castle, Spurs, Over 15.5 points

Castle delivered an outstanding performance in Game 3, recording 23 points, five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 115-111 victory over the Knicks. Castle is now averaging 18.0 points per game against New York, while connecting on 45.5% of his field goals and 35.7% of his 3-point attempts. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Castle to finish with 18 points in Game 4, easily passing the posted total of 15.5.