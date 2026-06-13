NBA player prop picks, odds: Three best 2026 NBA Finals prop bets for Knicks vs. Spurs, Game 5

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off a humiliating collapse on Wednesday, blowing a 29-point lead in a 107-106 Knicks victory. Despite the loss, Spurs center Victor Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Wembanyama has now pulled down at least 12 rebounds in two of his past four meetings with New York, which will likely make him a focal point for NBA props bets in Game 5 of Knicks vs. Spurs. Wembanyama's over/under for total rebounds on Saturday is 11.5, and the SportsLine Projection Model expects he'll exceed that total tonight, projecting he'll finish with 12.7 rebounds on average.

SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein is also high on Spurs guard Stephon Castle to be an effective scorer in Game 5, projecting he'll finish with over 15.5 points. "With San Antonio's season on the line Saturday, look for the team's second-leading scorer to play 30-plus minutes and score at least 16 points," Hartstein said. "He's 16-6 to this Over in the playoffs." Before locking in NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks for Knicks vs. Spurs, Game 5

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 11.5 rebounds

Stephon Castle, Spurs, Over 15.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, Over 27.5 points + rebounds

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 11.5 rebounds

Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet in Wednesday's loss, finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Wembanyama has now pulled down at least 12 rebounds in two of his past four meetings with New York. With San Antonio's season on the line, the SportsLine Projection Model is expecting Wembanyama to dominate the glass, projecting he'll finish with 12.7 rebounds on average.

Stephon Castle, Spurs, Over 15.5 points

"Castle played just 26 minutes in the Spurs' heartbreaking Game 4 loss," Larry Hartstein pointed out. "He got in foul trouble and shot 2 of 7 from the field. However, he made all eight of his foul shots and is shooting 85 percent from the free-throw line in this series. With San Antonio's season on the line Saturday, look for the team's second-leading scorer to play 30-plus minutes and score at least 16 points. He's 16-6 to this Over in the playoffs."

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, Over 27.5 points + rebounds

Towns found himself in foul trouble early in Game 4, but he still logged 13 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 victory over the Spurs. Towns has recorded double-digit rebounds in three of his four meetings against San Antonio, and cleared this combined total in both road games in the NBA Finals. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Towns to finish with 29.1 points + rebounds in Game 5, eclipsing the posted total of 27.5.