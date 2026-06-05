NBA player prop picks, odds: Three best 2026 NBA Finals prop bets for Spurs vs. Knicks, Game 2

The San Antonio Spurs host the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Friday night, as the Spurs try to bounce back from a series-opening loss. Knicks small forward Josh Hart finished with just three points in the win, but he had 15 rebounds and six assists in an all-around performance. Hart's over/under for assists on Friday is 4.5, and SportsLine expert Mike Barner is taking the Over with his NBA best bets. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, and the Spurs are 6.5-point favorites.

Meanwhile, expert David Bearman is backing Spurs guard Dylan Harper to finish with Over 3.5 rebounds after he racked up eight boards in the series opener. Before locking in NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks for Knicks vs. Spurs, Game 2

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 3.5 rebounds

Julian Champagnie, Spurs, Over 2.5 total 3-point field goals

Josh Hart, Knicks, Over 4.5 assists

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 3.5 rebounds

"The Spurs' Dylan Harper has played 25+ minutes off the bench in three of the last four playoff games, and after his Game 1 performance (16 points, 8 boards), should see at least that, if not more, tonight," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "Over his last 11 games, Harper has posted 5+ rebounds in 9 of them, and the two he didn't were a game he left earlier with an injury and the game after, when he saw only 17 minutes with the injury. He's averaging 6.4 rebounds a game over those 11 games, and if you take those two games out, it's 7.2."

Julian Champagnie, Spurs, Over 2.5 total 3-point field goals

"Julian Champagnie scored 16 points in Game 1. He also hit 5 3's, shooting 5-of-10. At this point it's almost a waste to pick him to do anything scoring-wise except hit 3's," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "The last four playoff games, Champagnie is 17-of-34 on 3's (50%). In four of the last five games, he's attempted two or fewer two-point shots. Champagnie averages 11.1 ppg on the season but scored 20-plus in two of the final three games vs. the Thunder."

Josh Hart, Knicks, Over 4.5 assists

"Josh Hart dealt with some early foul trouble in Game 1, which contributed to him only playing 27 minutes. Still, he finished with six assists. He is averaging 33 minutes a game in the playoffs, so if he can avoid foul trouble, we could see even more of him in Game 2," SportsLine expert Mike Barner said. "He has a ton of efficient shooters around him, which has helped him record at least five assists in six of his last nine games. Look for him to record at least five assists again."