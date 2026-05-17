Game 7 of Cavaliers vs. Pistons takes center stage at 8 p.m. ET, and with players like Cade Cunningham, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden set to take the court, there are a variety of options to choose from when deciding which NBA prop bets to wager on. Cunningham has been extremely effective for Detroit in this series, averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. He's recorded nine or more assists in each of his past two home games against Cleveland, and his over/under for total assists in Game 7 is 8.5. The 2x NBA All-Star averaged 9.9 assists per game during the regular season, and the SportsLine Projection Model is expecting him to exceed his assist total tonight, projecting that Cunningham will finish with 9.6 assists on average.

Meanwhile, SportsLine expert Doug Kralstein is high on Cavaliers forward Max Strus to be an effective rebounder in Game 7. Strus has racked up 16 rebounds over his past two games, and his over/under for total rebounds on Sunday is 4.5. Before locking in Sunday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Sunday

Cade Cunningham, Pistons, Over 8.5 assists

Max Strus, Cavaliers, Over 4.5 rebounds

Paul Reed, Pistons, Over 12.5 points + rebounds

Cade Cunningham, Pistons, Over 8.5 assists

Cunningham has been an efficient facilitator throughout this series, averaging 8.3 assists per game. Cunningham, who ranked second in the NBA with 9.9 assists per game during the regular season, has finished with nine or more assists in each of his past two home games against Cleveland. The SportsLine Projection Model is expecting him to exceed his assist total tonight, projecting that Cunningham will finish with 9.6 assists on average, eclipsing the posted total of 8.5.

Max Strus, Cavaliers, Over 4.5 rebounds

"He's now recorded at least five rebounds in 16/25 games this season, including 4/6 this series," SportsLine expert Doug Kralstein said. "With the Cavs entrusting him to defend Cade Cunningham (and he has acquitted himself well in that role), he is continuing to see closing time minutes. Needed on the floor offensively for floor spacing, the high-energy veteran should continue to make an impact in Game 7. Look for Strus to clear this prop in a game where I expect both teams to shoot slightly worse than usual."

Paul Reed, Pistons, Over 12.5 points + rebounds

"Paul Reed did not play the first two games of this series," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner pointed out. "Since then, he has become an important member of the Pistons' second unit, surpassing Isaiah Stewart on the depth chart. Reed finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Game 6 and has at least 14 combined points and rebounds in each of the last four games. As the Pistons try to advance, Reed should remain in a similar role, making this over appealing."