Game 5 of Cavaliers vs. Pistons tips off at 8 p.m. ET, and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is sure to be a focal point for NBA prop bets on Wednesday. Mitchell erupted for 43 points in Monday's victory over the Pistons, which included 39 points in the second half. Mitchell finished with just two assists on the night, and his over/under for total assists on Wednesday is 3.5. The 7x NBA All-Star averaged 5.7 assists per game during the regular season, and the SportsLine Projection Model is expecting him to exceed his assist total tonight, projecting that Mitchell will finish with 4.6 assists on average.

Meanwhile, SportsLine NBA expert Alex Selesnick is fading Tobias Harris in Game 5. Harris is averaging 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in this series, and his over/under for points + assists + rebounds on Wednesday is 27.5. Before locking in Wednesday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Wednesday

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers, Over 3.5 assists

Tobias Harris, Pistons, Under 27.5 points + rebounds + assists

Daniss Jenkins, Pistons, Over 2.5 assists

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers, Over 3.5 assists

Mitchell is coming off a dominant performance in Game 4, finishing with 43 points in Cleveland's victory at home. Mitchell finished with just two assists on the night, but he's proven to be an effective facilitator on offense, averaging 5.7 assists per game during the regular season. The SportsLine Projection Model is expecting him to exceed his assist total tonight, projecting that Mitchell will finish with 4.6 assists on average.

Tobias Harris, Pistons, Under 27.5 points + assists + rebounds

"We've unsuccessfully faded Harris twice in this series but I am not afraid to go right back to the proverbial well again," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick said. "While Harris has been a reliable secondary scorer, these numbers are not sustainable and he is a regression candidate. I prefer to attack his PRA line due to his RA numbers being inflated as well."

Daniss Jenkins, Pistons, Over 2.5 assists

"Daniss Jenkins has averaged 24 minutes off the bench in this series," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner pointed out. "In all four games, he recorded at least three assists. Going back even further, he has posted at least three assists in six straight games. During the regular season, he averaged 4.6 assists across 23 minutes a night at home. With the expectation that he will fill a similar role in Game 5, the over is the way to go here."