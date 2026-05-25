NBA player prop picks, odds: Three best 2026 NBA Playoffs prop bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Game 4

Despite Cleveland being down 0-3 in the Eastern Conference Finals, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been a dynamic playmaker, averaging 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game against the Knicks. Mitchell enters Game 4 having knocked down 46.8% of his shots from the field. Mitchell's over/under for total points + assists on Monday is 30.5, and his effectiveness from the field could make him a focal point for NBA props bets for Game 4 of Knicks vs. Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Mitchell to exceed his point + assist total against the Knicks, projecting him to finish with 32.5 points + assists on average.

Meanwhile, SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner is backing Knicks forward Mikal Bridges to finish with Over 14.5 points tonight. "He has played at least 39 minutes and scored at least 18 points in all three games of this series," Barner told SportsLine. Before locking in Monday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers, Over 30.5 points + assists

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, Over 14.5 points

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers, Over 12.5 points

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Over 30.5 points + assists

Mitchell has been the main playmaker for Cleveland's offense in this series, averaging 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Mitchell was one of the most effective scorers during the regular season, ranking seventh in the league with 27.9 points per game. He's also averaging 27.8 points per game at home during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, and SportsLine's projection model expects Mitchell to finish with 32.5 points + assists on average in Game 4, eclipsing the posted total of 30.5.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, Over 14.5 points

"Mikal Bridges was excellent again in Game 3, scoring 22 points across 39 minutes," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "He has played at least 39 minutes and scored at least 18 points in all three games of this series. He has been incredibly efficient, shooting 71.1% from the field. Going back to the previous round, Bridges has scored at least 17 points in seven of his last eight games. With him likely to approach 40 minutes again in Game 4, the over is the way to go here."

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers, Over 12.5 points

"Jarrett Allen had his best performance of the series in Game 3, scoring 17 points over 36 minutes," Barner pointed out. "Over his last nine playoff games, he has averaged 15.7 points and shot 64.6% from the field. He scored at least 13 points in seven of those nine games, including two of the games against the Knicks. He only had 10 points in Game 1, but that was because he shot 4-for-8 from the free throw line. He doesn't usually struggle there as he is a career 71.1% shooter from the charity stripe. Allen should play a lot as the Cavaliers try to avoid elimination, so take this over."