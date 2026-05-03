Two Game 7's take center stage on Sunday, beginning with Magic vs. Pistons at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by Raptors vs. Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. Superstars like Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden will be focal points for NBA prop picks on Sunday, but identifying value is key to placing a winning wager. Harden has had an up-and-down series in terms of scoring, but he's been an effective distributor for the Cavaliers in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Harden has recorded eight or more assists in three of his six meetings against Toronto, and his over/under for total assists in Game 7 is 6.5, according to the latest NBA betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The SportsLine Projection Model projects he'll exceed that total against the Raptors, predicting he'll finish with 7.6 assists, and identifies it as one of Sunday's top NBA player props and NBA best bets today.

SportsLine NBA expert Larry Hartstein is also high on Pistons guard Ausar Thompson to be an effective rebounder against Orlando on Sunday. Thompson has pulled down 25 rebounds over his past two games, and his over/under for total rebounds on Sunday is 8.5. Before locking in Sunday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Sunday

Ausar Thompson, Pistons, Over 8.5 rebounds

Tobias Harris, Pistons, Over 18.5 points

James Harden, Cavaliers, Over 6.5 assists

Ausar Thompson, Pistons, Over 8.5 rebounds

"With their season on the line, the Pistons played Ausar Thompson 36 and 37 minutes the past two games," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He responded with 15 and 10 rebounds, not to mention a total of 12 assists, six blocks and six steals. Thompson's athleticism, hustle and energy are off the charts. For Game 7, I'm expecting a ton of missed shots in what projects as another defensive grinder."

Tobias Harris, Pistons, Over 18.5 points

"Tobias Harris came into Game 6 with an ankle injury," SportsLine expert Mike Barner pointed out. "It didn't seem to limit him as he finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. That was his fourth straight game with at least 20 points. Jalen Duren has disappeared in this series, which has left Harris to average 35 minutes and 17.2 shot attempts per game. There should be no shortage of minutes and shot attempts for him in this crucial Game 7, so take this over."

James Harden, Cavaliers, Over 6.5 assists

Harden has recorded eight or more assists in three of his six meetings against Toronto. He's averaging 6.7 assists per game in this series, but in a win-or-go-home situation on Sunday, Harden will be looking to get his teammates involved early and often. SportsLine's model is projecting Harden to finish with 7.6 assists in Game 7, eclipsing the posted total of 6.5.