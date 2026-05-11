Pistons forward Tobias Harris has been on a tear in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, scoring 20 or more points in each of his past eight games. Harris' recent performances will likely make him a focal point in NBA prop bets when Detroit takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET on Monday. Harris is knocking down 50% of his field goal attempts through three games against Cleveland, and his over/under for total points + rebounds in Game 4 is 24.5. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner is backing Harris to exceed that total against the Cavaliers, noting that Harris is averaging 21.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over Detroit's past 10 games overall.

For Game 4 of Lakers vs. Thunder, SportsLine expert Doug Kralstein is high on Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell to be effective on the offensive end of the floor. Mitchell finished with 24 points in his last outing against Los Angeles, and his over/under points + assists on Monday is 21.5. Before locking in Monday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Monday

Tobias Harris, Pistons, Over 24.5 points + rebounds

James Harden, Cavaliers, Over 18.5 points

Ajay Mitchell, Thunder, Over 21.5 points + assists

Tobias Harris, Pistons, Over 24.5 points + rebounds

"Tobias Harris has been the Pistons' second-best player during their playoff run," SportsLine expert Mike Barner said. "Over their 10 games, he has averaged 21.3 points and 7.7 rebounds. That has included him recording at least 25 combined points and rebounds in each of the last nine games. The key is that he is averaging 36 minutes and 16.5 shot attempts in the playoffs, up from his season averages of 28 minutes and 10.5 shot attempts. In his current role, this over is appealing."

James Harden, Cavaliers, Over 18.5 points

Harden silenced his doubters with an impressive performance in Game 3, contributing 19 points and seven assists in Cleveland's 116-109 victory at home. Harden has now scored 19 or more points in two of his past three meetings with Detroit, and with the Cavs needing a win to even the series, the SportsLine Projection Model is projecting another strong offensive outing for the 11-time NBA All-Star. SportsLine's model projects he'll finish with 19.5 points on Monday, exceeding the posted total of 18.5.

Ajay Mitchell, Thunder, Over 21.5 points + assists

"The breakout star for the Thunder has assumed the Jalen Williams role, complementing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the wing as a playmaker and scorer," SportsLine expert Doug Kralstein pointed out. "Mitchell is now over this line in four of five games since Williams went down (with one miss against the Suns in a 5/20 shooting performance), with a usage rate of at least 25% in each game. Against a Lakers team that lacks a defensive presence on the perimeter, look for Mitchell to continue to thrive in Game 4."