The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Monday with 76ers vs. Knicks at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Timberwolves vs. Spurs at 9:30 p.m. Superstars like Jalen Brunson, Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox will be focal points for NBA prop picks on Monday, but identifying value is key to placing a winning wager. Fox was extremely productive as a scorer in San Antonio's first-round series against the Trail Blazers, averaging 20.2 points per game, and his over/under for total points scored against Minnesota in Game 1 is 17.5. The SportsLine Projection Model projects he'll exceed that total against the Timberwolves, predicting he'll finish with 21 points, and identifies it as one of Monday's top NBA player props and NBA best bets today.

SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner is also high on Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns to be an effective facilitator against Philadelphia on Monday. Towns averaged 6.0 assists against the Hawks in the first round, and his over/under for total assists on Monday is 3.5. Before locking in Monday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Monday

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, Over 3.5 assists

OG Anunoby, Knicks, Over 8.5 rebounds + assists

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs, Over 17.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, Over 3.5 assists

"Karl-Anthony Towns had two triple-doubles in the first round against the Hawks," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "In five of the games, he finished with at least four assists. Dating back to the regular season, he has averaged 6.2 assists over his last 10 games. He'll need to avoid foul trouble guarding Joel Embiid, but if he does, he could blow past this over."

OG Anunoby, Knicks, Over 8.5 rebounds + assists

"OG Anunoby has had at least eight rebounds and one assist in five of his last six games," SportsLine expert Bob Konarski said. "This is going to be a more physical series in the paint for both teams. Anunoby could be able to find success with the big men battling for position then cleaning up the boards. Besides Mitchell Robinson, Anunoby is the best defender they have, and it showed down the stretch against Atlanta. A weakness for the Sixers is defending forwards who can rebound, like Anunoby. Philadelphia was bottom five in the league with keeping those players off the glass, as Jayson Tatum went over his rebounding prop in four of his five games against the Sixers, and coming off the Achilles injury."

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs, Over 17.5 points

Fox was extremely effective for the Spurs in their first-round series against the Trail Blazers, averaging 20.2 points, 6.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. Fox averaged 18.6 points per game during the regular season, but he was even better at home, scoring 18.9 points per game on average. SportsLine's model is projecting Fox to finish with 21 points against the Timberwolves in Game 1, easily eclipsing the posted total of 17.5.