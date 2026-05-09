The Thunder have raced out to a 2-0 series lead over the Lakers, and reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been an effective shooter thus far. Gilgeous-Alexander is knocking down 53.6% of his field goal attempts against Los Angeles, and he's expected to be a focal point for NBA prop picks on Saturday. Gilgeous-Alexander ranked second in the NBA in scoring during the regular season with 31.1 points per game, and his over/under for total points scored against Los Angeles in Game 3 is 29.5. The SportsLine Projection Model projects he'll exceed that total against the Lakers, predicting he'll finish with 32 points, and identifies it as one of Saturday's top NBA player props and NBA best bets today.

SportsLine NBA expert Doug Kralstein is also high on Cavaliers guard James Harden to be a productive rebounder against the Pistons on Saturday. Harden has pulled down 14 rebounds during the first two games against Detroit, and his over/under for rebounds in Game 3 is 5.5. Before locking in Saturday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Saturday

James Harden, Cavaliers, Over 5.5 rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder, Over 29.5 points

Deandre Ayton, Lakers, Over 8.5 points

James Harden, Cavaliers, Over 5.5 rebounds

"There's a lot to be said around James Harden's offensive performances in these playoffs, but one aspect that has held true of late is his rebounding," SportsLine NBA expert Doug Kralstein said. "Harden now has at least six boards in each of his last five games, and has cleared this line now in 4/5 games against Detroit (including 3/3 as a Cavalier). The Cavs' defensive objective is to keep him away from the primary action, which leaves him free to crash the boards."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder, Over 29.5 points

Gilgeous-Alexander ranked second in scoring during the regular season, averaging 31.1 points per game. He's also been effective thus far as a shooter against the Lakers in the playoffs, knocking down 53.6% of his field goals through the first two games. On Saturday, SGA will be the focal point of Oklahoma City's offensive attack, and the SportsLine Projection Model is projecting he'll finish with 32 points on average.

Deandre Ayton, Lakers, Over 8.5 points

Ayton was a non-factor offensively in Los Angeles' Game 2 loss against the Thunder, finishing with just three points. He went 1-of-7 from the field, but finished with 10 rebounds. Ayton's rebounding ability can lead to second-chance scoring opportunities, and SportsLine's model projects he'll finish with 11.4 points on Saturday, easily exceeding the posted total of 8.5.