NBA player prop picks, odds: Three best 2026 NBA Playoffs prop bets for Spurs vs. Thunder, Game 7

A trip to the NBA Finals is on the line when the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off a disappointing showing in Game 6, finishing with 15 points, four assists and one rebound. The reigning NBA MVP will look to lead his team to their second consecutive NBA Finals appearance, and he's expected to be a focal point for NBA prop bets in Game 7. Gilgeous-Alexander's over/under for total assists on Saturday is 7.5, and SportsLine expert Adam Thompson expects him to exceed that total tonight, noting, "he's had 9+ assists in four of six this series, including all three at Paycom Center."

Meanwhile, NBA expert Mike Barner is expecting another productive performance from Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox. The 28-year-old has logged 12 or more rebounds + assists in each of his last four games, and his over/under for total rebounds + assists in Game 7 is 9.5. Before locking in Saturday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

Barner enters Game 7 of Spurs vs. Thunder on a red-hot run, returning over $2,400 in betting profit for $100 players on his NBA player props. Barner is on a blistering 140-97 run on his NBA picks, while Thompson is on a 29-18 (+486.5) roll on his NBA player props. Anyone following their NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks for Spurs vs. Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder, Over 7.5 assists

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs, Over 9.5 rebounds + assists

Stephon Castle, Spurs, Over 28.5 points + assists + rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder, Over 7.5 assists

"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to take over in some capacity," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "He might score 30, but even if he does, he's going to be the key facilitator for everything the Thunder are going to do. He's had 9+ assists in four of six this series, including all three at Paycom Center. In his last four closeout games – two this season, and in the NBA Finals and Western Conference Finals of last season – he's totaled at least eight assists in all of them."

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs, Over 9.5 rebounds + assists

"De'Aaron Fox continues to battle through his ankle injury," NBA expert Mike Barner pointed out. "While it seems to be impacting his shot, it hasn't hurt him in terms of rebounds and assists. Despite only playing 26 minutes in Thursday's lopsided win, he still finished with five rebounds and seven assists. After averaging 3.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists against the Thunder during the regular season, he has posted at least 12 combined rebounds and assists in all four playoff games against them. I'll take this over again."

Stephon Castle, Spurs, Over 28.5 points + assists + rebounds

"I wanted to back Stephon Castle in rebounds, but the 5.5 line is tricky since he's stopped at five boards in four of the six games," Thompson told SportsLine. "Assists, he's had anywhere from 6 to 11 this series. Scoring, he's had 24- and 25-point games, and 13- and 14-point efforts. But put it all together, and he's contributing. His PRA totals have topped 31 in four of the six games. His PRA totals in the three games at OKC are 31, 35 and 38."