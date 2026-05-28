NBA player prop picks, odds: Three best 2026 NBA Playoffs prop bets for Thunder vs. Spurs, Game 6

Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox began the Western Conference Finals dealing with an injury, but he's been extremely productive when on the court over the past three games. Fox is averaging 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, and his over/under for rebounds + assists tonight is 9.5, which will likely make him a focal point for NBA props bets for Game 6 of Thunder vs. Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner is expecting him to exceed his rebound + assist total on Thursday, noting, "he has provided at least 12 combined rebounds and assists in all three games."

Meanwhile, SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is backing Isaiah Hartenstein on Thursday night. Hartenstein has scored double-digit points in three of his past four games, and his over/under for total points in Game 6 is 7.5. Before locking in Thursday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

Barner enters Game 6 of Spurs vs. Thunder on a red-hot run, returning over $2,200 in betting profit for $100 players on his NBA player props. Barner is on a blistering 138-97 run on his NBA picks, while Harstein is on an 88-58 (+1815) roll on his NBA player props. Anyone following their NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks for Thunder vs. Spurs

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs, Over 9.5 rebounds + assists

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder, Over 7.5 points

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 3.5 rebounds

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs, Over 9.5 rebounds + assists

"De'Aaron Fox has played at least 31 minutes in all three games since returning from his ankle injury," SportsLine NBA Mike Barner pointed out. "He hasn't been scoring a ton, but he has contributed in other areas. He has provided at least 12 combined rebounds and assists in all three games. Across five regular season games against the Thunder, he averaged 3.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. I'll take this over again."

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder, Over 7.5 points

"After playing just 12 minutes in Game 1, Isaiah Hartenstein has taken on a huge role in this series," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He's the best primary defender on Victor Wembanyama, and his presence has limited San Antonio's offensive rebounding. So Hartenstein should continue to play substantial minutes. He's also in rhythm with his patented floater, shooting 12 of 19 in the past two games. Back Hartenstein to score eight or more points in Game 6."

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 3.5 rebounds

"Dylan Harper has cleared this rebounding prop line in 11/15 full playoff games, including 3/4 against the Thunder," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy pointed out. "Looking to be relatively past his adductor issue, Harper has contributed with 5 and 6 boards over the last two games, with nine rebound chances in each game. The Spurs have effectively gone to a 7-man rotation (plus some Luke Kornet minutes to spell Victor Wembanyama), which puts Harper at 24-28 minutes. The Spurs rookie has benefited from his halfcourt role as a baseline cutter when Wemby has the ball at the high post, crashing the offensive glass. And defensively, Harper has been active as the Thunder continue to wall off Wemby (18 total rebounds over the last three games)."