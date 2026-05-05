Two new series are set to begin on Tuesday with Cavaliers vs. Pistons at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Lakers vs. Thunder at 8:30 p.m. Superstars like James Harden, Cade Cunningham, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and LeBron James will be focal points for NBA prop picks on Tuesday, but identifying value is key to placing a winning wager. James did it all for the Lakers in their first-round series against the Rockets, averaging 23.2 points, 8.3 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game, and his over/under for total points scored against Oklahoma City in Game 1 is 20.5. The SportsLine Projection Model projects he'll exceed that total against the Thunder, predicting he'll finish with 21.8 points, and identifies it as one of Tuesday's top NBA player props and NBA best bets today.

The model is also high on Thunder guard Luguentz Dort to be productive against Los Angeles on Tuesday. Dort could see his minutes increase with Jalen Williams (hamstring) officially ruled out for Game 1, and his over/under for points + rebounds is 10.5. Before locking in Tuesday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Tuesday

James Harden, Cavaliers, Over 30.5 points + rebounds + assists

LeBron James, Lakers, Over 20.5 points

Luguentz Dort, Thunder, Over 10.5 points + rebounds

James Harden, Cavaliers, Over 30.5 points + rebounds + assists

"James Harden has been underwhelming so far this postseason, which has been a reoccurring theme for him throughout his career," SportsLine expert Doug Kralstein said. "With that being said, this is simply too low of a line for Harden, who averaged just shy of 37 PRA in the regular season. Harden is playing heavy minutes, and this number is much closer to his floor than his ceiling, even in a tough matchup."

LeBron James, Lakers, Over 20.5 points

James was an all-around playmaker for the Lakers in their first-round series against the Rockets, averaging 23.2 points, 8.3 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game. In Los Angeles' 119-110 loss to the Thunder on Feb. 9, James logged 22 points and knocked down 52.9% of his field goal attempts. Luka Doncic (hamstring) remains sidelined with an injury, meaning James will serve as the Lakers' primary scoring option against Oklahoma City in Game 1. SportsLine's model is projecting James to finish with 21.8 points against the Thunder on Tuesday, eclipsing the posted total of 20.5.

Luguentz Dort, Thunder, Over 10.5 points + rebounds

Dort scored eight or more points in three of the four meetings with the Suns in the first round, after averaging 8.3 points per game during the regular season. The 27-year-old specializes in 3-point shooting for the Thunder, knocking down 34.4% of his shots from behind the arc during the regular season. Dort will likely see his minutes increase with Jalen Williams (hamstring) officially ruled out for Game 1, a big reason why SportsLine's model is projecting he'll finish with 12.9 points + rebounds on average.