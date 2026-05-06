Some of the NBA's biggest stars are set to take the floor on Wednesday, including Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who's coming off a historic performance against the Timberwolves in Game 1. Wembanyama broke the NBA postseason single-game blocks record with 12 against Minnesota, and his over/under for total blocks in Game 2 is 4.5. The SportsLine Projection Model projects he'll stay under that total, predicting he'll finish with 2.9 blocks on average, and identifies it as one of Wednesday's top NBA player props and NBA best bets today.

For Game 2 of Knicks vs. 76ers, SportsLine NBA expert is backing Knicks forward OG Anunoby to be a productive scorer and rebounder. Anunoby has scored 22 or more points in three of his past five games, and his over/under for points + rebounds is 22.5. Before locking in Wednesday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Wednesday

OG Anunoby, Knicks, Over 22.5 points + rebounds

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves, Under 19.5 points + rebounds

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Under 4.5 blocks

OG Anunoby, Knicks, Over 22.5 points + rebounds

"This has been one of my favorite bets of the playoffs," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "OG Anunoby only played three quarters with the Knicks blowing out the 76ers in Game 1, but he still finished with 18 points and three rebounds. In the playoffs, he has averaged 21.0 points and 7.9 rebounds. Expect the 76ers to be more competitive in Game 2, so Anunoby should play more minutes and be in a favorable position to hit this over."

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves, Under 18.5 points + rebounds

"Gobert's defensive prowess has been on full display during the playoffs," Barner said. "In Game 1, he came away with four steals and one block. However, he finished with a modest 17 combined points and rebounds. Over seven playoff games, he is averaging 7.6 points and 10.6 rebounds. He isn't scoring much because he is averaging only 6.1 shot attempts per game. This is a difficult matchup against Victor Wembanyama, so look for Gobert to continue to provide minimal scoring contributions and hit this under."

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Under 4.5 blocks

Wembanyama is coming off a historic performance against the Timberwolves in Game 1, breaking the NBA postseason single-game blocks record with 12. Despite that dominant defensive performance, SportsLine's model has accounted for the fact that he has posted four unders in his last five home games, averaging only 3.0 blocks per game. The model is projecting that Wembanyama will finish with 2.9 blocks on average.