Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is coming off a historic performance in San Antonio's thrilling double-overtime victory on Monday, finishing with 41 points and 24 rebounds. Wembanyama is sure to be a focal point for NBA prop bets when the Spurs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Wembanyama is averaging 22.2 points per game in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, and his over/under for total points in Game 2 is 24.5. San Antonio's big man has scored 27 or more points in three of his past five games, and the SportsLine Projection Model is expecting him to exceed his point total tonight, projecting that Wembanyama will finish with 25.5 points on average.

SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner is also expecting Thunder guard Jalen Williams to be effective again in his return from injury. Williams appeared in his first game since April on Monday, finishing with 26 points in 37 minutes, and his over/under for total points on Wednesday is 17.5. Before locking in Wednesday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks for Spurs vs. Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 24.5 points

Jalen Williams, Thunder, Over 17.5 points

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 4.5 rebounds

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 24.5 points

Wembanyama was dominant in San Antonio's Game 1 victory over the Thunder, stuffing the stat sheet with 41 points and 24 rebounds. He became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. The SportsLine Projection Model is expecting him to exceed his point total again tonight, projecting that Wembanyama will finish with 25.5 points on average, eclipsing the posted total of 24.5.

Jalen Williams, Thunder, Over 17.5 points

"In his return from a hamstring injury, Jalen Williams played 37 minutes in Game 1," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner pointed out. "While he wasn't overly efficient, he scored 26 points because he attempted 25 shots. The Spurs threw the kitchen sink at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, sending double teams and focusing their defense on slowing him down. That strategy worked as the Spurs won the game, so expect much of the same for Game 2. With plenty of shot attempts likely coming his way again, I like Williams to score at least 18 points."

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 4.5 rebounds

"Rookie Dylan Harper started for the injured De'Aaron Fox (ankle) in Game 1 and played an absurd 47 minutes, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Fox is a game-time decision on Wednesday. Even if he plays, Harper will have a substantial role off the bench. He has cleared this prop total in four straight games, collecting seven-plus boards three times. If anyone can recover from that massive workload, it's the 20-year-old Harper."