Game 6 of Spurs vs. Timberwolves tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET, and if Minnesota wants to keep its season alive, center Rudy Gobert will need to step up and contribute offensively. Gobert finished with just four points in Minnesota's loss to San Antonio on Tuesday, but should you include him in your NBA prop bets on Friday? Gobert has scored 11 or more points in two of his past three meetings with the Spurs, and his over/under for total points in Game 6 is 6.5. The 3x NBA All-Star averaged 10.9 points per game during the regular season, and the SportsLine Projection Model is expecting him to exceed his point total tonight, projecting that Gobert will finish with 9.1 points on average.

Meanwhile, SportsLine expert Doug Kralstein is high on Spurs guard Dylan Harper to continue his impressive run of form. Harper is averaging 14.6 points per game during this series, and his over/under for points + rebounds on Friday is 15.5. Before locking in Friday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Friday

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves, Over 6.5 points

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 15.5 points + rebounds

Julius Randle, Timberwolves, Over 22.5 points + rebounds

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves, Over 6.5 points

Gobert has been inconsistent throughout this series, averaging 8.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He's coming off a four-point performance in Game 5, but he enters Friday's matchup having scored 11 or more points in two of his past three games. The SportsLine Projection Model is expecting him to exceed his points total tonight, projecting that Gobert will finish with 9.1 points on average, easily eclipsing the posted total of 6.5.

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 15.5 points + rebounds

"Dylan Harper continues to impress for the Spurs, and it's evident that Mitch Johnson is looking for more ways to keep him on the court when it matters," SportsLine expert Doug Kralstein said. "The rookie has cleared this line in four of five games this series, including a 31 and 22 point plus rebound performance in Games 4 and 5, respectively. His size on the perimeter has posed problems for the Timberwolves, who do not send help defenders on ball-handlers (especially with Victor Wembanyama looming). The rookie's confidence is clearly percolating, and this is a line he's cleared in 23 of the last 33 games with a fully healthy Spurs lineup."

Julius Randle, Timberwolves, Over 22.5 points + rebounds

Randle recorded a double-double in Minnesota's loss in Game 5, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. He's now averaging 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during this series, and SportsLine's model is projecting he'll finish with 24.3 points + rebounds on average.