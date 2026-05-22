NBA player prop picks, odds: Three best 2026 NBA Playoffs prop bets for Thunder vs. Spurs, Game 3

Victor Wembanyama has been extremely productive in his first two meetings against the Thunder, averaging 31.0 points, 20.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Wembanyama will be a focal point again for NBA prop bets when the Spurs host the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals at 8:30 p.m. ET. Wembanyama's over/under for total rebounds + assists on Friday is 17.5, and SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner is expecting him to exceed his rebound + assist total tonight. "He posted 27 combined rebounds and assists with Game 1 against the Thunder going to double overtime," Barner said. "In Game 2, he had 23 combined over 37 minutes."

Meanwhile, SportsLine expert David Bearman is fading Thunder center Chet Holmgren on Friday nihgt. Holmgren is averaging just 10.5 points per game in this series, and his over/under for total points in Game 3 is 13.5. Before locking in Friday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the team of experts at SportsLine.

Barner enters Game 3 of Spurs vs. Thunder on a red-hot run, returning over $2,300 in betting profit for $100 players on his NBA player props. Barner is on a blistering 133-92 run on his NBA picks, while Bearman is on a 16-8 (+662) roll on his NBA player props. Anyone following their NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks for Thunder vs. Spurs

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 17.5 rebounds + assists

Chet Holmgren, Thunder, Under 13.5 points

Julian Champagnie, Spurs, Over 10.5 points

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Over 17.5 rebounds + assists

"Victor Wembanyama averaged 29 minutes per game during the regular season," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner pointed out. "Over his last 10 playoff games, he has averaged 33 minutes. That allowed him to grab at least 15 rebounds six times during that span. He posted 27 combined rebounds and assists with Game 1 against the Thunder going to double overtime. In Game 2, he had 23 combined over 37 minutes. With the home crowd behind him and the Spurs trying to go up 2-1 in the series, I think Wembanyama plays around 35 minutes and has enough opportunities to hit this over."

Chet Holmgren, Thunder, Under 13.5 points

"Chet Holmgren is averaging just 10.5 points per game in six games vs. the Spurs this season, going over 14.5 just once," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "He got to 13 in Game 2, with 7 of the points coming in one spurt with Victor Wembanyama on the bench. Holmgren has not attempted more than 10 shots in any game vs. the Spurs this season and is shooting 39.6% from the field, way below his 55.7% season average. In 11 career games vs. Wemby and the Spurs, Holmgren is averaging 12.7 PPG."

Julian Champagnie, Spurs, Over 10.5 points

"Julian Champagnie was atrocious in Game 2, going 1 of 7 from deep and finishing with eight points," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "However, he is still shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc this postseason. With Dylan Harper and De'Aaron Fox dealing with injuries. I like Champagnie to get plenty of scoring opportunities. He was a much better shooter at home during the regular season (46.2 percent overall compared to 41.8 percent on the road)."