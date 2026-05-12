Game 5 of Spurs vs. Timberwolves is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET, and a number of players will be focal points for NBA prop bets on Tuesday. Victor Wembanyama was ejected in Game 4, finishing with just four points, and his over/under for total points scored on Tuesday is 26.5. Wembanyama is averaging just 18.3 points per game against Minnesota, and he was held to 19 or fewer points in his first two home meetings against the Timberwolves. The SportsLine Projection Model is expecting San Antonio's big man to stay under his scoring total tonight, projecting that Wembanyama will finish with 25 points.

SportsLine NBA expert Alex Selesnick is high on Timberwolves forward Julius Randle to be a factor in Game 5. Randle is averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in this series, and his over/under for points + assists + rebounds on Tuesday is 26.5. Before locking in Tuesday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Tuesday

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Under 26.5 points

Julius Randle, Timberwolves, Over 26.5 points + rebounds + assists

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 11.5 points

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Under 26.5 points

Wembanyama was ejected in San Antonio's Game 4 loss on the road after elbowing Naz Reid. Wembanyama's size creates a mismatch whenever he's on the floor, but Minnesota's defense has done a terrific job defending San Antonio's big man. Wembanyama is averaging only 18.3 points per game in this series, and he was held to 19 or fewer points in each of his first two home games against the Timberwolves. SportsLine's model projects he'll finish with 25 points on Tuesday, staying under the posted total of 26.5.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves, Over 26.5 points + assists + rebounds

"This is a significantly discounted combination line for Julius Randle, who has been mostly a non-factor throughout this series," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick said. "With that being said, this feels much closer to his floor considering he's averaging 23 PRA in this series, coupled with dismal shooting splits of 37%/27%. Minnesota is going to need Randle to step up tonight in a pivotal Game 5."

Dylan Harper, Spurs, Over 11.5 points

"De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is questionable for Game 5," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner pointed out. "If he doesn't play, then Dylan Harper would be in line for a much larger role. However, even if Fox takes the floor, I like this over for Harper. He is averaging 13.8 points in the playoffs and has scored at least 11 points in three of the four games against the Timberwolves. Also working in his favor is that this game will be played at home, where he shot 39.0% from behind the arc during the regular season."