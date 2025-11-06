The Phoenix Suns (3-5) host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) in the only NBA game on the Thursday slate, and the Clippers will be without their dynamic duo of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Harden (personal) and Leonard (ankle) are both out for Thursday. The Suns will be without Dillon Brooks (core), but they will have superstar Devin Booker, and SportsLine's Inside the Lines team has Booker included in its Thursday NBA best bets for a same-game parlay for Clippers vs. Suns. Booker is averaging 3.9 rebounds per game this season, and the team has Booker Over 3.5 rebounds among its Thursday NBA best bets. You can find even more best bets at the Inside the Lines live blog.

Best NBA player prop picks on Thursday:



Brooke Lopez, Clippers, Over 6.5 points (-110)

"The line is just 6.5 to 7.5 points for a simple reason. He is averaging just 7 points per game (2-5 Over 6.5) on the Clippers," SportsLine senior data analyst Stephen Oh said. "But when Kawhi sat out their last game vs OKC, Lopez scored 12 points in just 16 minutes. With both Kawhi and Harden out, I see Lopez getting a few more minutes and a few more shots and contributing offensively more like he did last season on the Bucks. He averaged more on the road last season (12.8 per game) and is 37-7 Over 6.5 points when he played on a team that needed his offense, like the Clippers should tonight."

Devin Booker, Suns, Over 3.5 rebounds (-114)

"Jalen Green should make his Suns debut tonight, and while he's clearly not a point guard, he does have plenty of 5+ assist games on his game log, and he can hopefully take some of the taxing ball handling responsibilities off of Booker's plate and free up Booker to get some boards," Oh said. "We are projecting him for 3.9, which is what he's averaged this season. Since last season, he is 46-37 Over this line, and we always like the plus-money on a line Under his average and projection. With Harden and Kawhi out, it should also be less taxing defensively with more rebounding opportunities as well."

Grayson Allen, Suns, Under 3.5 assists (+115)

"With Jalen Green yet to play, Grayson Allen, who is listed as Green's backup at SG and SF3, has been playing major minutes (34.6 min vs. 24.1 last season) and has been averaging 5 assists a game (2.1 last season)," Oh said. "Green should cut into Allen's minutes. But even when Allen averaged 33.5 minutes for Phoenix in 2023-24, he averaged 3.0 assists. I expect some major regression to his minutes (25 to 29) and assists (Under 4) starting tonight."

