The Chicago Bulls are one of four unbeaten NBA teams heading into the Wednesday NBA schedule, when they will host the Sacramento Kings. Point guard Josh Giddey is averaging 19.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists through his first three games of the season. Giddey has made 5 of 12 attempts from 3-point range, and his over/under for made 3-pointers on Wednesday is 1.5. SportsLine's Inside the Lines Team is projecting 1.7 made 3-pointers for Giddey, so they are taking Giddey Over 1.5 made triples at +100. You can find even more best bets at the Inside the Lines live blog.

Targeting NBA player props will be a popular way to approach Wednesday's NBA betting at online sports betting sites.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past seven seasons. The model entered Week 2 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 161-120 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It also went 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player prop picks on Wednesday:





Josh Giddey, Bulls, Over 1.5 made 3-pointers (+100)

"Chicago has shot 37% from 3-point range in each of their first 3 games during this 3-0 start," SportsLine Data Scientist Stephen Oh said. "Giddey is 5-12 to start the season from 3-point range. Since Giddey started 'blowing up' in the 2nd half of last season he is 23-12 over 1.5 made threes with a 1.9 average."

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers, Over 20.5 points + rebounds (-126)

"Allen should be able to beat up the interior of the Celtics with Tatum out, Horford in Golden State and Porzingis in Atlanta," Oh said. "Boston outrebounded the injured and hapless Pelicans by 19, but prior to that they were crushed by 17 and 16 on the boards in their first two games. Allen did nothing in his first game vs New York (4 pts, 4 reb), but since then has had 29, 19 and 27 points + rebounds. Since last season Allen has averaged 23 and gone over this line 59-36 (62.1%)."

Pascal Siakam, Pacers, Over 30.5 points + assists (-123)

"The Pacers are decimated with Andrew Nembhard and Ben Mathurin both out," Oh said. "Siakam should be in for a very good offensive night. Siakam is a good and willing passer and with their starting guards (and obviously Tyrese Halliburton) not there to play a traditional point guard role expect Siakam to have heavy usage and either shoot it or pass it to an open shooter in a third of their possessions."

