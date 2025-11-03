Since arriving in Utah with a breakout season in 2022-23, Lauri Markkanen has been one of the NBA's best stretch fours and the ninth-year pro is off to a sizzling start this season. Markkanen is averaging 33.0 points per game thus far and has scored 29 points or more in five consecutive games. However, his scoring average is inflated by a 51-point game against the Suns earlier in the year and he needed 28 shots to get to 29 points against the Hornets on Sunday. Now he'll be playing in the second game of a back-to-back against the Celtics, who will have a point to prove defensively after a blowout loss to the Rockets. With the latest NBA prop odds inflating Markkanen's over/under for total points to 26.5, the SportsLine Projection Model is targeting the Under (-125) as one of its top NBA player props on Monday. You can find even more best bets at the Inside the Lines live blog.

Lauri Markkanen, Jazz, Under 26.5 points (-125)

"Markkanen's minutes are up nearly 17%, his FGAs are up over 50% and he's shooting +6.6 percentage points better from the field. This is translating to a massive +70% (+14 more per game) increase in scoring. I'm expecting some regression in one or even all of these 3 stats for a good stretch and can hit this if he 'only' plays 31 minutes (not 37), only takes 18 FGAs (not 23) and only shoots 43% (not 49%)," SportsLine senior data analyst Stephen Oh said. "Boston's defense was just embarrassed by the Rockets who shot 66% from 3pt range in a +27 pt blowout loss at home to Houston. Teams tend to lock down after a bad defensive effort like that."

DeMar DeRozan, Kings, Over 3.5 rebounds (+100)

"He's had 4+ in three of his last 4 games but unfortunately I took this same over on the night he only had had one board, so he owes me. I'm still going to ride with his change in production after the Kings traded De'Aaron Fox. Before the trade he averaged 3.7 rebounds (21-22 over 3.5)," Oh said. "But since then he's averaged 4.1 and is 26-15 over 3.5 boards. His low reb average the past 3 seasons is 3.9 last season so we are getting a +$$$ value from BetMGM on a line under both his long-term average and his 3.7 projection."

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, Over 4.5 rebounds (+114)

"He has gone over this line in 5 of his 6 game this season and since last season his rate is +7 percentage points higher at home vs the road," Oh said. "When it comes to rebounding you aren't just competing vs the other team you are statistically competing with your own team, and in this case, rebounding beast Josh Hart is only playing 15 to 26 minutes and not the 40ish he was averaging for much of last season. Bridges is still playing his major minutes which is why we project him for nearly 5."

