NBA All-Star Weekend is on deck, but there are still three games in the NBA on Thursday, including LeBron James and the Lakers taking on the Dallas Mavericks. Cooper Flagg (foot) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) have both been ruled out, so the 41-year-old will be the main attraction. The latest NBA odds list James' over/under for total points at 22.5, and the SportsLine Projection Model predicts that he'll comfortably clear that hurdle, projecting he'll score 25.8 points on average.

It's one of the model's NBA best bets for tonight, along with Donovan Clingan Under 12.5 rebounds and Jrue Holiday Under 6.5 assists. Bet NBA props with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Targeting NBA player props will be a popular way to approach Thursday's NBA betting at online sports betting sites. With NBA odds available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, the model can help you find value to add to your Thursday NBA picks at various sportsbooks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the DraftKings promo code, where new users can bet $5, and get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player prop picks on Thursday:



LeBron James, Lakers, Over 22.5 points

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers, Under 12.5 rebounds

Jrue Holiday, Trail Blazers, Under 6.5 assists

Click here to play these NBA props with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

LeBron James, Lakers, Over 22.5 points (-125)

James missed the first month of the season and is playing slightly fewer minutes per game than he did last year, but he's still incredibly productive and should be gearing up heading into what could be his final NBA All-Star Weekend. The Mavericks are 21st in the NBA in points allowed per game (117.3) and will be without Flagg on Thursday. The model predicts that James scores 25.8 points on average.

Bet on James with the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives new users a $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers, Under 12.5 rebounds (-115)

The former UConn star is averaging 11.4 rebounds per game, and his 4.7 offensive rebounds per game leads the NBA. However, he's only had 16 rebounds in his last two games combined, and the Jazz are a solidly middle-of-the-road rebounding bunch. The model predicts that Clingan averages 10.4 rebounds.

Bet on Clingan with the latest BetMGM bonus code, which gives new users a up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Jrue Holiday, Trail Blazers, Under 6.5 assists (-125)

The veteran is averaging 6.5 assists per game, which is a three-year high. However, he's finished with five assists or fewer in six of his last eight games, and he averages 4.8 assists against the Jazz for his career. The model predicts that Holiday finishes with 4.9 assists on average.

Bet on Holiday with the latest bet365 bonus code, which gives new users a $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Want more Thursday NBA picks?

You've seen the model's NBA picks for some popular NBA player props for Thursday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

NBA expert Mike Barner is 37-15 (+1934) in his last 52 NBA player prop picks this season. See his latest NBA predictions here.