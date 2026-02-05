Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers will be in action on Thursday as they host the Philadelphia 76ers, and both teams are trying to stave off having to participate in the NBA play-in tournament. Los Angeles (30-19) is sixth in the West, while Philadelphia (29-21) is fifth in the East entering tonight's 10 p.m. ET tipoff. Doncic is the NBA's leading scorer this season, but he's failed to score more than 30 points in three of his last four games.

The latest NBA odds list Doncic's over/under at 32.5 points for tonight, and the SportsLine Projection Model is predicting that he goes Under the total. It's also suggesting Jalen Duren Over 10.5 rebounds and Isaiah Collier Under 11.5 assists. Bet NBA props with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Targeting NBA player props will be a popular way to approach Thursday's NBA betting at online sports betting sites. With NBA odds available for almost every player in every game at sportsbooks, the model can help you find value to add to your Thursday NBA picks at various sportsbooks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the DraftKings promo code, where new users can bet $5, and get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player prop picks on Thursday:



Luka Doncic, Lakers, Under 32.5 points

Jalen Duren, Pistons, Over 10.5 rebounds

Isaiah Collier, Jazz, Under 11.5 assists

Click here to play these NBA props with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Luka Doncic, Lakers, Under 32.5 points (-115)

Doncic had to carry the Lakers for the first month of the season with LeBron James battling a back issue, and he continues to be the main attraction with James in his 40s. However, as mentioned, he's topped out at 30 points in three of his last four games, and the 76ers are on a five-game winning streak and coming off a great defensive performance where they only allowed 94 points against the Warriors. The model predicts that Doncic finishes with 30.5 points on average, and you can also find plus money at 31.5 at multiple books.

Bet on Doncic with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, which gives new users up to $200 in bonus bets after their first $5 wager win or lose:

Jalen Duren, Pistons, Over 10.5 rebounds (-128)

The Pistons are the best team in the East, and Duren just earned his first NBA all-star nod, where he'll play for the Team USA Stars squad. He's averaging 18.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game this season, and he's been a powerhouse on the boards of late, with four straight games in double-digits and 13 rebounds in three of his last four. The FanDuel parlay we ran also takes plus-money at 11.5, with Duren projected for 12.5 rebounds tonight. But we'll buy it down at BetMGM.

Bet on Duren with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Isaiah Collier, Jazz, Under 11.5 assists (-149)

The second-year product of USC just played 48 minutes and dropped 22 assists in a win over the Pacers on Tuesday. However, that was only enough to bring his season average to 7.0 assists per game, and it had been six games since he cracked double-digits prior. It had been nine games since he had reached 12 assists, so this number looks inflated. The model predicts that he finishes with 9.5 assists on average.

Bet on Collier with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Want more Thursday NBA picks?

You've seen the model's NBA picks for some popular NBA player props for Thursday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

NBA expert Mike Barner is 29-9 (+1836) in his last 38 NBA player prop picks this season. See his latest NBA predictions here.