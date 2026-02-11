There is no shortage of player prop options on Wednesday, with 28 of the 30 NBA teams in action ahead of the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend. Many of the league's biggest stars will be in action knowing they'll have a few days off to recover, but the sportsbooks clearly know that as well. That has resulted in some of the stars' NBA player prop totals rising to numbers the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't agree with, as the model is backing a pair of the NBA's biggest stars to go Under some of their NBA prop totals. The model is backing Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to go Under 10.5 assists, as he has in five of his last seven games, and Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards to go Under 29.5 points against the Trail Blazers as part of its top Wednesday NBA player prop picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters the week before the NBA All-Star break on a sizzling 38-17 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best NBA player prop picks on Wednesday:



Nikola Jokic, Nuggets, Under 10.5 assists

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, Under 29.5 points

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors, Over 13.5 points

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets, Under 10.5 assists (-128)

Jokic has gone Under this total in five of his last seven games. He had 11 assists against the Cavaliers on Monday to just barely go Over this total, and even in that being a two-point game, the Nuggets limited him to 33 minutes as he returns from a knee injury and is now battling a sprained ankle that has him listed as probable on the injury report. Jokic leads the NBA at 10.7 assists per game, but much of that is due to his play before the injury, when he was also averaging more minutes. The 30-year-old has played more than 33 minutes just once over his six games since returning from injury, and given the Nuggets are 13.5-point favorites against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, they may use this game as a chance to rest him even more. The model projects Jokic for nine assists on Wednesday. DraftKings offers the best odds at -128 for Jokic Under 10.5 assists, with other betting apps either listing a higher price or lowering his total to 9.5 assists.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, Under 29.5 points (-121)

Edwards is averaging 31.4 points per game in five contests in February, but he's scored more than 30 points just once over his last four games, so even when he's gone Over this total lately, it hasn't come easily. Edwards went Under this total in two of three games against Portland last season, and went Under in two of four games against the Trail Blazers the year before, averaging 24.3 ppg in those four contests. Portland has won three straight games, and the model projects the Trail Blazers to find success containing Edwards again on Wednesday, projecting him for 27.1 points. The majority of sportsbooks have dropped Edwards' total to 28.5 points, but DraftKings still has his total at 29.5 points, making this the best place to place this bet.

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors, Over 13.5 points

He's scored 16 points and 14 points over his last two games with Stephen Curry (knee) out, and the superstar guard is out again on Wednesday, which should create more scoring opportunities for Podziemski. The 22-year-old has often been one of the key scorers Golden State turns to with Curry out. The Warriors host the Spurs, who could have tired legs in the second half of their back-to-back after playing the Lakers on Tuesday. The model projects Podziemski for 15.7 points on Wednesday.

