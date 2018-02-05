NBA players from Philadelphia celebrate Eagles' Super Bowl win over Patriots

The Philadelphia Eagles made history in thrilling fashion Sunday night.

Beating the Patriots 41-33 in an instant classic, the Eagles claimed their first Super Bowl title. It was no surprise, then, that the city's NBA players were joining in on the historic celebration.

Dion Waiters posted a video to Instagram shortly after the win showing himself -- still in a cast -- crying tears of joy with friends and family. After hopping around on his one healthy foot, Waiters then collapsed onto his furniture in celebration.

Wowwwwwwwww tears of joy!!!!!! A post shared by 🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@waiters3) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:28pm PST

Waiters also wanted to know where the Eagles haters were at.

Kyle Lowry, meanwhile, was actually at the game in Minneapolis. As the confetti fell from the sky, Lowry posted a video of the celebration which was just getting underway, then gave the familiar E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles! cheer.

Marcus Morris was a bit more subdued, but also posted a picture of himself in Eagles gear after the win, captioning it "NO RaP Philly stand up!!!!!"

NO RaP Philly stand up!!!!! A post shared by Marcus Morris (@foestar13) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

Morris now has one up on his head coach Brad Stevens, who was cheering for the Patriots.

Sorry coach. FLY EAGLES FLY pic.twitter.com/8Yu2gxXX5O — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) February 5, 2018

Earlier in the week, Morris interrupted Stevens' press conference to give the Eagles cheer, and Stevens joked he would be suspended.