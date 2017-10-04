NBA players Markieff and Marcus Morris found not guilty in Phoenix assault trial
The twins were on trial for an alleged incident outside of a high school basketball game in 2015
NBA players Markieff and Marcus Morris were acquitted by a jury in Phoenix on Tuesday to conclude their aggravated assault trial stemming from an alleged 2015 incident.
Twin brothers Markieff, who plays for the Washington Wizards, and Marcus, who plays for the Boston Celtics, were accused of helping three other people beat 36-year-old Erik Hood outside of a Phoenix high school basketball game in January of 2015. The Morris twins were both members of the Phoenix Suns at the time.
More on the trial, from The Boston Globe:
After the verdict was read, the Morris brothers said they were relieved and ready to get back to their teams.
Jurors got the case Monday afternoon. They began hearing testimony Sept. 18.
Defense attorney James Belanger said in closing arguments that the case was inexcusably tainted by Hood's mentor trying to solicit two witnesses to implicate the Morris brothers for a cash payment in return.
Marcus Morris could return to the court to play for the Celtics against his hometown Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, while Markieff Morris is expected to miss 6-8 weeks following sports hernia surgery.
