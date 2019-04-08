NBA players pick Rockets' James Harden as MVP over Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in anonymous poll

The MVP conversation has been as interesting as ever this season, with Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo and the reigning MVP, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, each putting together phenomenal campaigns. It's a rare season where multiple players truly deserve to win, and there really isn't a wrong choice.

With the season coming to a close on Wednesday night, and the playoffs starting up this weekend, it's time to make a choice. The official voting figures to be exceptionally close, just as it was for our own CBS award picks. And, as it turns out, for the unofficial voting from other players in the league.

The Athletic ran an anonymous poll of various players throughout the league, and after collecting over 100 votes, the players selected Harden as their MVP by a slim margin over the Greek Freak. Harden received 44 percent of the votes, while Giannis got 38.9 percent.

1. Who's the MVP?

(122 votes) James Harden (44.3%) Giannis Antetokounmpo (38.9%) Paul George (12.7%) Joel Embiid (1.7%) Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard (1%)

There wasn't a wrong answer for this award, but it is a bit interesting that the players leaned slightly toward the higher-scoring Harden rather than Giannis' all-around game.

But if it's any consolation for the Greek Freak, he won hands down on the question of which player would you build a franchise around. He received over 36 percent of the votes from players, with only Anthony Davis getting to even 10 percent of the vote. Harden, meanwhile, only got one percent of the vote on this question.

4. You're building a roster from scratch: Who are you signing first?

(125 votes) Giannis Antetokounmpo (36.4%) Anthony Davis (10.4%) Joel Embiid (8.8%) Kevin Durant (8%) LeBron James (7.6%)

Will the players end up being right? Unfortunately, we'l have to wait over two months until the league's annual awards show on June, 24. Until then, the debate will continue to rage -- especially as the two stars lead their teams on what they expect will be deep playoff runs.