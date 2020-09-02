After a two-day protest spearheaded by the league's players in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the NBA playoffs resumed over the weekend. Coupled with the return of postseason play will be an increased effort on the league's behalf moving forward to work with the players to expand voting access and to amplify other social justice efforts.
As far as the playoff picture goes, the two Eastern Conference semifinal series are already set with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors going against the Boston Celtics. In the West things are still getting fleshed out, although the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers have both already punched their ticket to the second round.
Fortunately, the NBA has at least managed to avoid the worst impacts of the pandemic within the bubble. The league has reported zero positive coronavirus causes for several weeks in a row, and the on-court action has been as good as anyone could have hoped. The playoffs have been underway for just over two weeks, and we've already seen some epic performances. Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets became just the third player and fourth players, respectively, in NBA history -- along with Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson -- to have two 50-plus point games in the same postseason series. The crazy thing about Mitchell and Murray is that they both accomplished the feat in the same series. Murray also became the first player to score 40-plus points in three consecutive playoff games since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson did so in 2001, while Mitchell's 57 points in Game 1 against the Nuggets was the third-highest playoff total of all time.
With so much exciting action already occurring, one can't help be excited about what the rest of the postseason will have in store. Every game will air on either TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 or NBATV. You can stream games on ESPN, ESPN2 and NBATV on fuboTV (Try for free).
Below is all the viewing information you'll need for each first-round series.
Western Conference
(4) Houston Rockets vs. (5) Oklahoma City Thunder: First round
(Series tied 3-3)
- Game 1: Rockets 123, Thunder 108
- Game 2: Rockets 111, Thunder 98
- Game 3: Thunder 119, Rockets 107 (OT)
- Game 4: Thunder 117, Rockets 114
- Game 5: Rockets 114, Thunder 80
- Game 6: Thunder 104, Rockets 100
- Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 9 p.m., ESPN
(1) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (8) Portland Trail Blazers: First round
(L.A. Lakers win series 4-1)
- Game 1: Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93
- Game 2: Lakers 111, Trail Blazers 88
- Game 3: Lakers 116, Trail Blazers 108
- Game 4: Lakers 135, Trail Blazers 115
- Game 5: Lakers 131, Trail Blazers 122
(2) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (7) Dallas Mavericks: First round
(L.A. Clippers win series 4-2)
- Game 1: Clippers 118, Mavericks 110
- Game 2: Mavericks 127, Clippers 114
- Game 3: Clippers 130, Mavericks 122
- Game 4: Mavericks 135, Clippers 133 OT
- Game 5: Clippers 154, Mavericks 111
- Game 6: Clippers 111, Mavericks 97
(3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Utah Jazz: First round
(Denver wins series 4-3)
- Game 1: Nuggets 135, Jazz 125 (OT)
- Game 2: Jazz 124, Nuggets 105
- Game 3: Jazz 124, Nuggets 87
- Game 4: Jazz 129, Nuggets 127
- Game 5: Nuggets 117, Jazz 107
- Game 6: Nuggets 119, Jazz 107
- Game 7: Nuggets 80, Jazz 78
Eastern Conference
(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (5) Miami Heat: Conference semis
(Miami leads series 1-0)
- Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104
- Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: Friday, Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 5*: Tuesday, Sept. 8, TBD, TBD
- Game 6*: Thursday, Sept. 10, TBD, TBD
- Game 7*: Sunday, Sept. 12 TBD, TBD
(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (3) Boston Celtics: Conference semis
(Boston leads series 1-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94
- Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99
- Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 5, TBD, TBD
- Game 5*: Monday, Sept. 7, TBD, TBD
- Game 6*: Wednesday, Sept. 9, TBD, TBD
- Game 7*: Friday, Sept. 11, TBD, TBD
(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (8) Orlando Magic: First round
(Milwaukee wins series 4-1)
- Game 1: Magic 122, Bucks 110
- Game 2: Bucks 111, Magic 96
- Game 3: Bucks 121, Magic 107
- Game 4: Bucks 121, Magic 106
- Game 5: Bucks 118, Magic 104
(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets: First round
(Toronto wins series 4-0)
- Game 1: Raptors 134, Nets 110
- Game 2: Raptors 104, Nets 99
- Game 3: Raptors 117, Nets 92
- Game 4: Raptors 150, Nets 122
(3) Boston Celtics vs. (6) Philadelphia 76ers: First round
(Boston wins series 4-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 109, 76ers 101
- Game 2: Celtics 128, 76ers 101
- Game 3: Celtics 102, 76ers 94
- Game 4: Celtics 110, 76ers 106
(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Miami Heat: First round
(Miami wins series 4-0)
- Game 1: Heat 113, Pacers 101
- Game 2: Heat 109, Pacers 100
- Game 3: Heat 124, Pacers 115
- Game 4: Heat 99, Pacers 87