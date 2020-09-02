Watch Now: Nuggets To Take On Clippers In Western Conference Semifinals ( 2:33 )

After a two-day protest spearheaded by the league's players in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the NBA playoffs resumed over the weekend. Coupled with the return of postseason play will be an increased effort on the league's behalf moving forward to work with the players to expand voting access and to amplify other social justice efforts.

As far as the playoff picture goes, the two Eastern Conference semifinal series are already set with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors going against the Boston Celtics. In the West things are still getting fleshed out, although the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers have both already punched their ticket to the second round.

Fortunately, the NBA has at least managed to avoid the worst impacts of the pandemic within the bubble. The league has reported zero positive coronavirus causes for several weeks in a row, and the on-court action has been as good as anyone could have hoped. The playoffs have been underway for just over two weeks, and we've already seen some epic performances. Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets became just the third player and fourth players, respectively, in NBA history -- along with Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson -- to have two 50-plus point games in the same postseason series. The crazy thing about Mitchell and Murray is that they both accomplished the feat in the same series. Murray also became the first player to score 40-plus points in three consecutive playoff games since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson did so in 2001, while Mitchell's 57 points in Game 1 against the Nuggets was the third-highest playoff total of all time.

With so much exciting action already occurring, one can't help be excited about what the rest of the postseason will have in store. Every game will air on either TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 or NBATV. You can stream games on ESPN, ESPN2 and NBATV on fuboTV (Try for free).

Below is all the viewing information you'll need for each first-round series.

Western Conference

(4) Houston Rockets vs. (5) Oklahoma City Thunder: First round

(Series tied 3-3)

(1) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (8) Portland Trail Blazers: First round

(L.A. Lakers win series 4-1)

(2) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (7) Dallas Mavericks: First round

(L.A. Clippers win series 4-2)

(3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Utah Jazz: First round

(Denver wins series 4-3)

Eastern Conference

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (5) Miami Heat: Conference semis

(Miami leads series 1-0)

Game 1: Heat 115, Bucks 104

Heat 115, Bucks 104 Game 2 : Wednesday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m., ESPN Game 3: Friday, Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Sept. 4, 6:30 p.m., ESPN Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Sunday, Sept. 6, 3:30 p.m., ABC Game 5*: Tuesday, Sept. 8, TBD, TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 8, TBD, TBD Game 6*: Thursday, Sept. 10, TBD, TBD

Thursday, Sept. 10, TBD, TBD Game 7*: Sunday, Sept. 12 TBD, TBD

(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (3) Boston Celtics: Conference semis

(Boston leads series 1-0)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Raptors 94

Celtics 112, Raptors 94 Game 2: Celtics 102, Raptors 99

Celtics 102, Raptors 99 Game 3: Thursday, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., TNT Game 4: Saturday, Sept. 5, TBD, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 5, TBD, TBD Game 5*: Monday, Sept. 7, TBD, TBD

Monday, Sept. 7, TBD, TBD Game 6*: Wednesday, Sept. 9, TBD, TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 9, TBD, TBD Game 7*: Friday, Sept. 11, TBD, TBD

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (8) Orlando Magic: First round

(Milwaukee wins series 4-1)

(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets: First round

(Toronto wins series 4-0)

(3) Boston Celtics vs. (6) Philadelphia 76ers: First round

(Boston wins series 4-0)

(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Miami Heat: First round

(Miami wins series 4-0)