With a condensed regular-season schedule, COVID-related postponements and a first-ever play-in tournament, the NBA playoffs are a welcome sight for fans waiting to see which team will make it through the gauntlet to raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The field seems wide-open, particularly with injury concerns for the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers and the presumptive favorite Brooklyn Nets.

As is usually the case, matchups play a more important role than seeding in this year's playoffs, with some unexpected first-round series due to surprising regular-season performances. For example, who would have thought the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat would land below the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks in the standings? We also couldn't have predicted that the Nets' first-round opponent would be the Boston Celtics, who were just two wins away from making the NBA Finals last year in the bubble.

This is setting up to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable NBA playoff runs in recent memory, so keep checking back to see the updated bracket and schedule. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

Below is all the viewing information you'll need for each first-round series.

**This post will continue to update through the first round with the results of each game.

Western Conference

Play-in tournament

9/10 Game: Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs: Wednesday, May 19, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

7/8 Game: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers: Wednesday, May 19, 10 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Loser of 7/8 vs. Winner of 9/10: Friday, May 21, TBD (ESPN)

1. Utah Jazz vs. 8. TBD

Game 1: Sunday, May. 23, TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

2. Phoenix Suns vs. 7. TBD

Game 1: Sunday, May 23, TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

3. Denver Nuggets vs. 6. Portland Trail Blazers

Game 1: Saturday, May 22, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

4. Los Angeles Clippers vs. 5. Dallas Mavericks

Game 1: Saturday, May 22, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: TBD

Game 6: TBD

Game 7: TBD

Eastern Conference

Play-in tournament

9/10 Game: Indiana Pacers 144, Charlotte Hornets 117

7/8 Game: Boston Celtics 118, Washington Wizards 100

Loser of 7/8 vs. Winner of 9/10: Thursday, May 20, 8 p.m. (TNT)

1. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 8. TBD

Game 1: Sunday, May. 23, TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

2. Brooklyn Nets vs. 7. Boston Celtics

Game 1: Saturday, May 22, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 6. Miami Heat

Game 1: Saturday, May 22, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

4. New York Knicks vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks

Game 1: Sunday, May 23, TBD

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5: TBD

Game 6: TBD

Game 7: TBD