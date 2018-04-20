NBA Playoff games for Friday: Full schedule, matchups, times, dates, TV channels

The NBA Playoffs roll on with three exciting games on Wednesday. First, the Pacers will try to get another convincing win over LeBron James' Cavaliers and take a 2-0 lead in that series. Shortly after, the Thunder and Jazz will tip off in another slug fest. OKC currently has a 1-0 lead over Utah. Finally, the night will finish with James Harden and the Rockets trying to take a commanding 2-0 series lead on the Timberwolves.



This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Friday, April 20

Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN



Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2



Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2 Game 3: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Saturday, April 21

Game 4: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT Game 4: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. ET, TNT



Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. ET, TNT Game 3: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN



Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN



Sunday, April 22

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 1 p.m. ET, ABC



Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 1 p.m. ET, ABC Game 4: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC



Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. ET, TNT



Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. ET, TNT Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Monday, April 23

Game 4: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, TNT Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Tuesday, April 24

Game 5 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TV TBD



Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 5: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TV TBD



Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 5 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TV TBD



San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 5 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TV TBD



Wednesday, April 25

Game 5 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD



Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 5 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD



Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 5 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD



Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 5 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD



Thursday, April 26

Game 6 (if necessary): Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Time TBD, TV TBD



Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 6 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, Time TBD, TV TBD



Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 6 (if necessary): Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, Time TBD, TV TBD



Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 6 (if necessary): Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, Time TBD, TV TBD



Friday, April 27

Game 6 (if necessary): Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD



Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 6 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD



Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 6 (if necessary): Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, Time TBD, TV TBD



Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, Time TBD, TV TBD



Saturday, April 28

Game 7 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TNT



Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TNT Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT



Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT Game 7 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TNT



New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TNT Game 7 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TNT



Sunday, April 29

Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD



Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD



Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 7 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD



Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD



Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1

Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)



Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)



Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17