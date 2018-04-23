NBA Playoff games for Monday: Full schedule, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
The NBA postseason continues with two games on Monday
We saw some great NBA playoff action on Sunday, and there's more in store for us on Monday. The Rockets and Jazz will both look to take 3-1 leads, while the Timberwolves and Thunder hope to even things up. It should be a great night of basketball.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Monday, April 23
- Game 4: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, April 24
- Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 7 p.m ET, NBA TV
- Game 5: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday, April 25
- Game 5: Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 5: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 5: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 5: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Thursday, April 26
- Game 6 (if necessary): Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, Time TBD, TV TBD
Friday, April 27
- Game 6 (if necessary): Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, Time TBD, TV TBD
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TNT
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD
Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1
- Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
- Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)
Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals begin
