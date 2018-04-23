NBA Playoff games for Monday: Full schedule, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

We saw some great NBA playoff action on Sunday, and there's more in store for us on Monday. The Rockets and Jazz will both look to take 3-1 leads, while the Timberwolves and Thunder hope to even things up. It should be a great night of basketball.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

Monday, April 23

Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, TNT Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Tuesday, April 24

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, 7 p.m ET, NBA TV Game 5: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time 8 p.m. ET, TNT Game 5: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Wednesday, April 25

Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV Game 5: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET, TNT



Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET, TNT Game 5: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV



Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV Game 5: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT



Thursday, April 26

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 6 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, Time TBD, TV TBD



Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 6: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, Time TBD, TV TBD



Friday, April 27

Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 6 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD



Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 6 (if necessary): Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, Time TBD, TV TBD



Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, Time TBD, TV TBD



Saturday, April 28

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TNT Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT

Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT Game 7 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TNT



Sunday, April 29

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD



Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 7 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD



Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD



Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1

Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)



Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)



Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17