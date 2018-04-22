NBA Playoff games for Sunday: Full schedule, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

On Saturday the New Orleans Pelicans became the first team to advance to the second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs, and on Sunday they might be joined by the Golden State Warriors, who can close out a sweep of the San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile the Celtics, Raptors and Pacers all look to take 3-1 leads.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

Sunday, April 22

Game 4: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 1 p.m. ET, ABC



Monday, April 23

Game 4: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Tuesday, April 24

Game 5 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TV TBD



Wednesday, April 25

Game 5 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD



Thursday, April 26

Game 6 (if necessary): Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Time TBD, TV TBD



Friday, April 27

Game 6 (if necessary): Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD



Saturday, April 28

Game 7 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TNT



Sunday, April 29

Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD



Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1

Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)



Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)



Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17