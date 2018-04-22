NBA Playoff games for Sunday: Full schedule, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

The NBA postseason continues with four games on Sunday

On Saturday the New Orleans Pelicans became the first team to advance to the second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs, and on Sunday they might be joined by the Golden State Warriors, who can close out a sweep of the San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile the Celtics, Raptors and Pacers all look to take 3-1 leads.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket-1.jpg

Sunday, April 22

  • Game 4: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 4: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Monday, April 23

  • Game 4: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, April 24

  • Game 5 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 5: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 5 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 5 (if necessary):  New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TV TBD 

Wednesday, April 25

  • Game 5 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD       
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD    

Thursday, April 26

  • Game 6 (if necessary): Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, Time TBD, TV TBD
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, Time TBD, TV TBD     
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, Time TBD, TV TBD

Friday, April 27

  • Game 6 (if necessary): Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, Time TBD, TV TBD
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, Time TBD, TV TBD

Saturday, April 28

  • Game 7 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TNT
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT
  • Game 7 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TNT 
  • Game 7 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TNT 

Sunday, April 29

  • Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD  

Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1

  • Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)

Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

  • Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)

Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17

  • 2018 NBA Finals begin
