NBA Playoff games for Sunday: Full schedule, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
The NBA postseason continues with four games on Sunday
On Saturday the New Orleans Pelicans became the first team to advance to the second round of the 2018 NBA playoffs, and on Sunday they might be joined by the Golden State Warriors, who can close out a sweep of the San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile the Celtics, Raptors and Pacers all look to take 3-1 leads.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Sunday, April 22
- Game 4: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, April 23
- Game 4: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, April 24
- Game 5 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TV TBD
Wednesday, April 25
- Game 5 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD
Thursday, April 26
- Game 6 (if necessary): Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, Time TBD, TV TBD
Friday, April 27
- Game 6 (if necessary): Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, Time TBD, TV TBD
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TNT
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD
Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1
- Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
- Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)
Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals begin
-
Watch Celtics vs. Bucks Game 4
The Celtics square off against the Bucks in the 2 vs. 7 matchup in the Eastern Conference
-
Watch Cavs vs. Pacers Game 4
The Pacers took a 2-1 lead in the series with a big home win
-
Watch Wizards vs. Raptors Game 4
Watch the top-seeded Raptors square up against the No. 8 Wizards in the Eastern Conference
-
Warriors vs. Spurs series breakdown
It's looking like it might be a sweep for the defending champs
-
Bracket for 2018 NBA Playoffs
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Westbrook vows to shut down Rubio
Rubio was brilliant in the Jazz's Game 3 victory against Westbrook's Thunder, and Russ isn't...