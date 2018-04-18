NBA Playoff games for Wednesday: Pacers vs. Cavs, Jazz vs. Thunder, Wolves vs. Rockets, plus full schedule
The NBA postseason continues with three games on Wednesday
The NBA Playoffs roll on with three exciting games on Wednesday. First, the Pacers will try to get another convincing win over LeBron James' Cavaliers and take a 2-0 lead in that series. Shortly after, the Thunder and Jazz will tip off in another slug fest. OKC currently has a 1-0 lead over Utah. Finally, the night will finish with James Harden and the Rockets trying to take a commanding 2-0 series lead on the Timberwolves.
This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Wednesday, April 18
- Game 2: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 2: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Thursday, April 19
- Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 7 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV
- Game 3: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Friday, April 20
- Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- Game 3: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, April 21
- Game 4: Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 2:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 3: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, April 22
- Game 4: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 1 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 4: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Monday, April 23
- Game 4: Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Tuesday, April 24
- Game 5 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5: Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TV TBD
Wednesday, April 25
- Game 5 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 5 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD
Thursday, April 26
- Game 6 (if necessary): Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans, Time TBD, TV TBD
Friday, April 27
- Game 6 (if necessary): Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, Time TBD, TV TBD
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers, Time TBD, TNT
- Game 7 (if necessary): San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, Time TBD, TNT
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD
Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1
- Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
- Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)
Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals begin
