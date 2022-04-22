The 2022 NBA playoffs are in full swing, and we've already seen all sorts of incredible action. Unfortunately, there's also already been a number of injuries. Contenders in each conference, including last season's finalists, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, are playing without key contributors.
Khris Middleton suffered an MCL sprain during the Bucks' Game 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls, and is out for the rest of that series, while Devin Booker will miss the remainder of the first round as well after going down with a hamstring strain in the Suns' Game 2 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans.
As the playoffs continue, here's a look at the most significant injuries around the league, and when these players might be back on the court. To see more injury updates around the league, click here.
Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C
|INJURY: Possible torn ligament in thumb | STATUS: Will try to play through pain
Embiid hit an incredible game-winning shot to lift the Sixers to a 3-0 series lead over the Raptors, but his status for the rest of the series and playoffs is now somewhat in doubt. There are fears that he has torn a ligament in his thumb, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Embiid will try to play through the pain, but whether he can do so remains to be seen.
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks PG
|INJURY: Calf strain | STATUS: Could return for Game 4
The Mavericks jumped out to a 2-1 lead in their first-round series with the Jazz, and did so without their best player. Luka Doncic suffered a calf strain in the Mavericks' final regular season game and has not yet been able to get back on the court. He's coming closer to a return, however, and has officially been listed as a game-time decision for Game 4.
Robert Williams III Boston Celtics C
|INJURY: Knee (torn meniscus) | STATUS: Expected to return in Game 3 vs. Nets
Williams III suffered a torn meniscus late in the season, which seemed like it would be a major blow to the Celtics' postseason hopes. However, he has made a remarkable recovery since undergoing surgery and is expected to play in Game 3 of the team's first-round series with the Nets.
Devin Booker Phoenix Suns SG
|INJURY: Hamstring strain | STATUS: Expected to miss 2-3 weeks
The Suns suffered a surprising loss to the Pelicans in Game 2, in part because star guard Devin Booker left with a hamstring strain. Unfortunately for the Suns, the problem turned out to be somewhat significant and Booker is expected to miss two-to-three weeks. Now, the Suns will now have to try and get through the first round without him.
Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks SF
|INJURY: MCL sprain | STATUS: Re-evaluated in two weeks
The Bucks' title defense took a major blow when Khris Middleton slipped on a wet spot in Game 2 of their first-round series with the Bulls and suffered an MCL sprain. Middleton will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which means he's officially out for the rest of the series against the Bulls. That's a big loss for a Bucks team that has also surrendered homecourt advantage.
Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans PF
|INJURY: Fractured foot | STATUS: Out for rest of season
There was some hope that Williamson would return late in the season to provide the Pelicans with a big boost, but that won't be the case. Williamson is not expected to return to the floor for New Orleans this season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Williamson continues to recover from the fractured foot he suffered over the offseason, so hopefully he'll be good to go at the start of next season.
James Wiseman Golden State Warriors C
|INJURY: Knee (torn meniscus) | STATUS: Out for rest of season
Wiseman was progressing towards a return to action for Golden State, but after suffering a setback he is now expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Lonzo Ball Chicago Bulls PG
|INJURY: Small meniscus tear in left knee | STATUS: Out for the season
Ball faced numerous setbacks as he attempted to return from a torn meniscus, and was ultimately forced to shut things down for good. He is out for the remainder of the season and is expected to continue rehabbing throughout the summer with an eye on 2022-23.
Michael Porter Jr. Denver Nuggets SF
|INJURY: Back (surgery) | STATUS: Out indefinitely
Porter underwent back surgery in November and has been sidelined ever since. There have been hints of a possible return, but nothing materialized and it's unlikely that he'll return at this point considering the Nuggets are now down 3-0 to the Warriors in their first-round series.
Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets PG
|INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Out indefinitely
The Nuggets have been without their star guard since late last season, when he tore his ACL against the Warriors. There were hopes that Murray would be back in time for the playoffs, but he has still not suited up and is unlikely to do so with the Nuggets now down 3-0 to the Warriors in their first-round matchup.
Joe Harris Brooklyn Nets SG
|INJURY: Ankle (surgery) | STATUS: Out for season
The Nets announced on March 21 that Harris has undergone a successful surgery to repair a ligament in his ankle and is expected to be ready for the start of next season. "We all feel terrible for Joe," Nets GM Sean Marks said earlier this year. "We all know just how much he means to this group, but again, he'll be on the sideline cheering us on. That's a big role unto itself, and there's nobody more fitting to do that than Joe."