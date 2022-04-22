Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers C

INJURY: Possible torn ligament in thumb | STATUS: Will try to play through pain

Embiid hit an incredible game-winning shot to lift the Sixers to a 3-0 series lead over the Raptors, but his status for the rest of the series and playoffs is now somewhat in doubt. There are fears that he has torn a ligament in his thumb, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Embiid will try to play through the pain, but whether he can do so remains to be seen.



Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks PG

INJURY: Calf strain | STATUS: Could return for Game 4

The Mavericks jumped out to a 2-1 lead in their first-round series with the Jazz, and did so without their best player. Luka Doncic suffered a calf strain in the Mavericks' final regular season game and has not yet been able to get back on the court. He's coming closer to a return, however, and has officially been listed as a game-time decision for Game 4.



INJURY: Knee (torn meniscus) | STATUS: Expected to return in Game 3 vs. Nets

Williams III suffered a torn meniscus late in the season, which seemed like it would be a major blow to the Celtics' postseason hopes. However, he has made a remarkable recovery since undergoing surgery and is expected to play in Game 3 of the team's first-round series with the Nets.

Devin Booker Phoenix Suns SG

INJURY: Hamstring strain | STATUS: Expected to miss 2-3 weeks

The Suns suffered a surprising loss to the Pelicans in Game 2, in part because star guard Devin Booker left with a hamstring strain. Unfortunately for the Suns, the problem turned out to be somewhat significant and Booker is expected to miss two-to-three weeks. Now, the Suns will now have to try and get through the first round without him.



Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks SF

INJURY: MCL sprain | STATUS: Re-evaluated in two weeks

The Bucks' title defense took a major blow when Khris Middleton slipped on a wet spot in Game 2 of their first-round series with the Bulls and suffered an MCL sprain. Middleton will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which means he's officially out for the rest of the series against the Bulls. That's a big loss for a Bucks team that has also surrendered homecourt advantage.



Zion Williamson New Orleans Pelicans PF

INJURY: Fractured foot | STATUS: Out for rest of season

There was some hope that Williamson would return late in the season to provide the Pelicans with a big boost, but that won't be the case. Williamson is not expected to return to the floor for New Orleans this season, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Williamson continues to recover from the fractured foot he suffered over the offseason, so hopefully he'll be good to go at the start of next season.

James Wiseman Golden State Warriors C

INJURY: Knee (torn meniscus) | STATUS: Out for rest of season

Wiseman was progressing towards a return to action for Golden State, but after suffering a setback he is now expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Lonzo Ball Chicago Bulls PG

INJURY: Small meniscus tear in left knee | STATUS: Out for the season

Ball faced numerous setbacks as he attempted to return from a torn meniscus, and was ultimately forced to shut things down for good. He is out for the remainder of the season and is expected to continue rehabbing throughout the summer with an eye on 2022-23.

INJURY: Back (surgery) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

Porter underwent back surgery in November and has been sidelined ever since. There have been hints of a possible return, but nothing materialized and it's unlikely that he'll return at this point considering the Nuggets are now down 3-0 to the Warriors in their first-round series.

Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets PG

INJURY: Knee (torn ACL) | STATUS: Out indefinitely

The Nuggets have been without their star guard since late last season, when he tore his ACL against the Warriors. There were hopes that Murray would be back in time for the playoffs, but he has still not suited up and is unlikely to do so with the Nuggets now down 3-0 to the Warriors in their first-round matchup.

Joe Harris Brooklyn Nets SG