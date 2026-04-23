The unfortunate truth of the NBA playoffs is that health always plays a significant role in which teams can make deep runs at the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The 2026 playoffs are no different, as we've seen a number of stars sit out games due to various ailments, and the long-term health of those players looms large as the race for the championship heats up.

Star absences have been among the biggest topics in the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, and that continues heading into Friday's Game 3 as two notable names popped up on the injury report on Thursday evening.

For the Lakers, the news was a welcome surprise as Austin Reaves was upgraded from out to questionable with his oblique strain, signaling he could return as soon as Friday after missing the final five games of the regular season and the first two games of the series due to the injury. Los Angeles has survived without Reaves, who went down on April 2, in large part thanks to Herculean efforts from LeBron James as star guard Luka Dončić also remains on the bench with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

On the Rockets' side, seeing Kevin Durant back on the injury report came as an unfortunate surprise, as he is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. Durant missed Houston's Game 1 loss in L.A. due to a right knee bruise suffered in practice, but returned for Game 2, scoring 23 points in a loss. The Rockets' offense has struggled to get things going this series, and if Durant can't play or is limited due to the ankle injury, that only adds to the emphasis on the rest of the Rockets to figure out how to create good looks.

Elsewhere in the East, the Philadelphia 76ers also got a positive addition to their injury report ahead of Game 3 in Philly, as Joel Embiid was upgraded from out to doubtful as he looks to return from an emergency appendectomy on April 9 that ended his regular season prematurely. Whether Embiid is able to play in Game 3 or not, the fact that their star center is ramping up towards playing is a good sign for a Sixers squad that stunned the Boston Celtics in Game 2 to even that series before it shifts to Philadelphia.

Other Thursday injury updates included the Oklahoma City Thunder announcing star forward Jalen Williams suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns. That will keep Williams out at least a week as he'll be evaluated "weekly," per an OKC team on a quest to defend last season's title. The Denver Nuggets will also play in Game 3 on Thursday night without Aaron Gordon due to a calf injury, per Amazon, leaving them shorthanded in Minnesota for a crucial game with the series tied at 1-1.