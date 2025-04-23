Now that the 2025 NBA postseason has begun, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals.

My recommended Celtics-Magic bet from Game 1 was under 206. Well, we've seen one game, and the point total line has dropped by a whopping seven points. It's at 199 now, and you know what? I'm still going under. If Orlando can only get to 86 points when they shoot 37% on 3s and get 59 total out of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, what happens when the 3s aren't falling and the stars have an off-night? Orlando, meanwhile, does a better job of running the Celtics off the 3-point line than anyone in the NBA. Boston averaged 48 3-point attempts per game in the regular season but tried only 37 in Game 1 because Orlando is committed to limiting 3s. This is going to be a low-scoring game in a low-scoring series. The Pick: Under 199

Ty Jerome scored 28 points in Game 1. Is that sustainable? No. Does it need to be? No, because the Cavaliers have found a foolproof strategy in this series: just attack Tyler Herro. Jerome hunted him for the bulk of his fourth-quarter scoring explosion in Game 1, and Herro is so essential offensively that the Heat can't take him off of the floor. If you want to bet Darius Garland's over (19.5), I wouldn't oppose that either. Whichever guard Davion Mitchell isn't defending is going to score in this game. The Pick: Jerome Over 11.5 Points

Stephen Curry scored 31 points in Game 1, but think about how he got them. Three of the 3-pointers he made were downright circus shots. In his two previous games against the Rockets this season, he scored 22 combined points. Yes, Game 1 was ugly for Amen Thompson, but he's given Curry (and everyone else) trouble all year. He's going to rally for a better Game 2, and the Warriors will need to diversify a bit offensively in response. The Pick: Curry Under 25.5 Points