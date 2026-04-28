The 2026 NBA playoffs will continue on Tuesday with a trio of Game 5s. In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics will have a chance to close out the Philadelphia 76ers and advance to the second round for the fifth season in a row, while the New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks in a pivotal contest that will break the tie in their 2-2 matchup. Later, in the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs will look to eliminate the Portland Trail Blazers and win their first playoff series since 2017.

Ahead of Tuesday night's action, let's take a closer look at each game and make some predictions.

NBA games today: April 28 playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel, all times ET

Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (-11.5), 7 p.m. -- ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (-11.5), 7 p.m. -- ESPN Game 5: Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks (-6.5), 8 p.m. -- NBC

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks (-6.5), 8 p.m. -- NBC Game 5: Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs (-12.5), 9:30 p.m. -- ESPN

Celtics vs. 76ers Game 5 prediction

Game 4 looked a lot like Game 1, as the Celtics jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. They now have multiple 30-point wins in the series, and six 30-point playoff wins over the Sixers all-time, which is the most by any team against a single opponent in NBA postseason history.

Predicting another 30-point victory would be crazy, but the Celtics should have no trouble in Game 5. They're 5-0 in their last five close-out games under Joe Mazzulla, with an average margin of victory of 18.2 points, and they'll have plenty of motivation to end this series tonight so that they can enjoy extra rest while the Knicks and Hawks continue their battle. Pick: Celtics -11.5

Knicks vs. Hawks Game 5 prediction

After two heartbreaking losses in a row, the Knicks were on the ropes heading into Game 4 in Atlanta. They responded with a dominant performance to even things up at 2-2. Most impressive of all, they did so despite Jalen Brunson shooting 7 of 16 with six turnovers. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his first career playoff triple-double, OG Anunoby was awesome and their defense discombobulated the Hawks.

Now, the Knicks will head back home to Madison Square Garden with a chance to take a commanding 3-2 lead. Consistency has been an issue for them all season long, but they're the better team in this matchup. They showed it in Game 4, and they'll do so again in Game 5 in front of what will be a raucous home crowd. Pick: Knicks -6.5

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game 5 prediction

Victor Webanyama returned from his concussion in style in Game 4 with a virtuoso performance: 27 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, four steals and seven blocks, 9 of 17 from the field. Oh, and the Spurs were +28 in his 34 minutes and -7 in the 12 minutes that he sat.

The Trail Blazers have been more competitive than expected in this series, but they've struggled to put together a full 48 minutes. The Spurs have the best player and the better team, and have a chance to win their first playoff series in nearly a decade. They'll want to do so in front of their home crowd. This one has all the makings of a blowout. Pick: Spurs -12.5