Three teams that thought themselves contenders are in totally different positions heading into Monday's slate of NBA playoff games. The Detroit Pistons, who won 60 regular-season games, need a win on the road to avoid going down 3-1 against the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic. The Oklahoma City Thunder, who won a league-best 64 games, have a chance to sweep the Phoenix Suns. And the Denver Nuggets, who won 54, are down 3-1 and facing elimination against the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here's the schedule and a prediction for each matchup:

NBA games today: April 27 playoff schedule

Odds via FanDuel, all times ET

Game 4: Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic (+2.5), 8 p.m. -- NBC/Peacock

Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns (+11.5), 9:30 p.m. -- NBC/Peacock

Game 5: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets (-11.5), 10:30 p.m. -- NBC/Peacock

Pistons at Magic Game 4 prediction

In its Game 3 loss, Detroit scored 109.4 points per 100 possessions -- only the Washington Wizards fared worse in the regular season -- and that was its best offensive showing of the series. All of the concern about the Pistons' shortage of shooting and playmaking appears justified, and All-NBA candidate Jalen Duren has been disturbingly quiet. That said, I suspect the East's top seed will get enough done on defense and in transition to even this thing up. Pick: Pistons (-2.5)

Thunder at Suns Game 4 prediction

Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander follow up his Game 3 masterpiece? The reigning MVP played a near-perfect game on Saturday, scoring 42 points on 15-for-18 shooting in 38 minutes. With Jalen Williams out of the lineup, Gilgeous-Alexander is going to have a hefty playmaking load again.

I predicted an OKC sweep before this series started, and that still seems like a strong possibility. That 11.5-point spread is too much for me, though. I expect Phoenix to throw everything it has at the Thunder and at least make a game of it. Pick: Suns (+11.5)

Timberwolves at Nuggets Game 5 prediction

Whoo, boy. There's a lot going on here, but at least nobody got suspended after the scuffle late in Game 4. To call Denver's performance on Saturday disappointing would be a massive understatement, especially given how well Nikola Jokić was playing early in the game.

After that loss, maybe the Nuggets don't deserve the benefit of the doubt. Maybe Ayo Dosunmu is going to light them up again. With Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo out, though, I have to think Denver can at least extend its season at home. The spread definitely scares me, but I'm taking the Nuggets. I still think the dominant offense they had in the regular season is in there somewhere . Pick: Nuggets (-11.5)