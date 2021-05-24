untitled-design-2021-05-21t231856-817.png
After a long and difficult five months, which included a brief period with calls for the league to suspend play over a rising number of COVID-19 casts, the 2020-21 NBA season has reached the playoffs. And unlike last summer, there's no bubble this time around. Games will be in home arenas, with fans in attendance. Something at least close to normalcy has arrived.

On the court, this has a chance to be the most wide open postseason we've had in some time. The Brooklyn Nets are the favorites, but their trio of future Hall of Famers has only played eight games together, and there's no guarantee they all stay healthy for two months. Likewise, the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers are battling health problems of their own, as neither LeBron James nor Anthony Davis are 100 percent entering the first round. Meanwhile, other top teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers don't exactly have the best postseason track record. And we haven't even mentioned the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns, the top two seeds in the Western Conference.

Our experts did their best to predict what's going to happen. Here's a look at their picks for every single series, and their eventual champion: 

First-round picks


headshot-image
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
James Herbert
headshot-image
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Sam Quinn
headshot-image
Jasmyn Wimbish
PHI-WAS
76ers
76ers
76ers
76ers
76ers
76ers
76ers
76ers
BKN-BOS
Nets
Nets
Nets
Nets
Nets
Nets
Nets
Nets
MIL-MIA
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
Bucks
NY-ATL
Hawks
Knicks
Hawks
Hawks
Knicks
Hawks
Hawks
Knicks
UTA-MEM
Jazz
Jazz
Jazz
Jazz
Jazz
Jazz
Jazz
Jazz
PHO-LAL
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Suns
DEN-POR
Nuggets
Trail Blazers
Nuggets
Trail Blazers
Nuggets
Trail Blazers
Trail Blazers
Nuggets
LAC-DAL
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers

Second-round winners


headshot-image
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
James Herbert
headshot-image
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Sam Quinn
headshot-image
Jasmyn Wimbish
East semi winner
76ers
76ers
76ers
76ers
76ers
76ers
76ers
76ers
East semi winner
Bucks
Nets
Nets
Bucks
Bucks
Nets
Nets
Nets
West semi winner
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
West semi winner
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Lakers
Suns

Conference finals and champion


headshot-image
Bill Reiter
headshot-image
Colin Ward-Henninger
headshot-image
James Herbert
headshot-image
Brad Botkin
headshot-image
Jack Maloney
headshot-image
Michael Kaskey-Blomain
headshot-image
Sam Quinn
headshot-image
Jasmyn Wimbish
East Finals winner
Bucks
Nets
Nets
Bucks
Bucks
Nets
Nets
Nets
West Finals winner
Lakers
Lakers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
Clippers
NBA champion
Bucks
Nets
Nets
Clippers
Bucks
Nets
Clippers
Nets