The New York Knicks could very well be up 3-0 in their first-round NBA playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks, but they lost by a single point in each of the last two games to fall behind 2-1. Now, the Knicks will need to win on Saturday in order to even the series at 2-2 and avoid a 3-1 deficit.

The NBA Playoffs are really in the full swing of things, and there are a ton of options available for those interested in betting on the NBA. Parlay betting is always very popular, and we've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Saturday's Knicks vs. Hawks matchup that includes New York's All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, who will be a key player to watch on Saturday. This parlay was created using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before assigning grades and recommendations for different bet types like money line bets, point spread bets, Over/Under bets and player prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

For this parlay, we're using the model's top Brunson player prop as well as its lean for the Over/Under and spread. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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Knicks vs. Hawks same-game parlay picks

Knicks -1.5

Over 214.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 27.5 points -- 26.0

Same-game parlay odds: +585

Knicks -1.5

This has been a frustrating series for the Knicks, who needed just a single basket in each of the last two games to have a lead in this series entering Saturday. That hasn't been the case, though, and New York will now need to win in order to even the series up. The spread is tight at 1.5 points, and the model prefers backing the Knicks to win and cover as they cover this line in 53% of simulations.

Over 214.5

These teams cleared this line in Games 1 and 3 and combined for 213 points in Game 2, so 214.5 seems like a pretty solid number. The model prefers the Over, though, as it hits in 53.2% of simulations. Both these teams finished in the top 10 in points scored this season.

Jalen Brunson Under 27.5 points

If the Knicks are going to escape Game 4 with a road win, they'll need a big performance from their star player. That would be Brunson, who was a postseason hero last year in New York's run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Brunson has hardly been the problem for New York in this series, averaging 27.66 points per game with a low of 26 in Game 3. The model is taking the Under, though, with a projection of 26.0 points in Game 4.