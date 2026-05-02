Saturday features the two best words in sports: Game 7. The Philadelphia 76ers rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to force Game 7 against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, May 2. Philly made it out of the NBA Play-In Tournament to enter the postseason field while Boston, which won 56 games and is the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, has been viewed as a top contender in a wide-open East. Game 7 will take place in Boston, where the Celtics went 30-11 during the regular season, on Saturday.

Using the SportsLine Projection Model, we've crafted a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Saturday's Game 7 clash between the Celtics and 76ers. The model assigns grades and recommendations for different bet types like money line bets, point spread bets, Over/Under bets and even player prop bets. If you're interested in betting on the NBA and NBA parlay betting, make sure to see what the model has to say for 76ers vs. Celtics on Saturday. We can tell you that it has a strong lean on a Jaylen Brown prop, and the Celtics will need him to have a big game to advance to the second round.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

For this parlay, we're using its top player prop pick for Brown as well as its play on the Over/Under and spread. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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76ers vs. Celtics same-game parlay picks

76ers +8.5

Over 205.5

Jaylen Brown Over 36.5 points + rebounds + assists

Same-game parlay odds: +621

76ers +8.5

The 76ers are a strong 47-41 against the spread this year, and whether or not they win Game 7 in Boston, the SportsLine model expects them to cover. Philly covers this spread in 51% of simulations, and the Sixers have covered this line in three of six games this series and came up a single point short of covering this number in their eight-point loss in Game 3.

Over 205.5

These teams have cleared this number in five of the first six games of this series, with the one game finishing Under being a 106-93 76ers win in Game 6. Every game in Boston has finished Over 206.5 thus far this series, and the Over hits in 60.7% of simulations.

Jaylen Brown Over 36.5 points + rebounds + assists

Brown is averaging 32.8 PRA per game this series and has gone Over 35.5 in just two of the first six games of this series. However, the model expects a strong finish to this series from Brown in Game 7 with a projection of 39.4 PRA. Brown went Over 36.5 PRA in two of the three games in which he played at least 38 minutes, and with Boston's season on the line, it's safe to say the Celtics will leave Brown out on the court as long as they can on Saturday.