The first round of the NBA Playoffs comes ends Sunday, and it finishes in style with the final game a Game 7 clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. This has been an intriguing series so far, as the home team has won each of the first six games. Game 7 is in Cleveland, which has to give the Cavaliers confidence. The winner of this series will take on the winner of the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic matchup, which also wraps up Sunday. The Cavaliers are 8.5-point home favorites and the Over/Under for total points is set at 210.5.

With guidance from the SportsLine Projection Model, we've created a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Sunday's Game 7 showdown between the Cavs and Raptors. The model assigns grades and recommendations for different bet types like money line bets, point spread bets, Over/Under bets and even player prop bets. If you're interested in betting on the NBA and NBA parlay betting, make sure to see what the model's top picks are for Sunday's Raptors at Cavaliers tilt. We can tell you the model is very high on a Donovan Mitchell player prop.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

For this parlay, we're using its top player prop pick for Mitchell in addition to its spread and Over/Under picks. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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Raptors vs. Cavaliers same-game parlay picks

Cavaliers -8.5

Over 210.5

Donovan Mitchell Over 4.5 assists

Same-game parlay odds: +461

Cavaliers -8.5

As noted earlier, the home team has won each of the first six games of this series. Cleveland won Games 1 and 2 by 13 and 10 points, respectively, before winning Game 5 by five points. The model likes the Cavs to win outright here and also cover this spread. The Cavs cover in well over 50% of model simulations.

Over 210.5

This is an interesting total for Game 7 as these teams have had 211 combined points or more in all but one of their first six games this series. That may be a big reason why the model is slamming the Over here, as the Over hits in 67.5% of simulations.

Donovan Mitchell 4.5 assists

Mitchell has had a busy series and, as always, has been a very important player for the Cavs. He has not been very busy, however, in the assists department, averaging just 3.33 per game and going Over 4.5 assists just once this series back in Game 2. The model likes Mitchell to go Over this line, though, with a projection of 5.5 assists at plus money.