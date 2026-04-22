The Oklahoma City Thunder showed no signs of a championship hangover this regular season, securing the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference while winning 64 games. They kicked off their title defense this postseason in dominant fashion, blowing out the Phoenix Suns 119-84 in Game 1 on Sunday. The Suns will look to even the series up at 1-1 before things shift to Phoenix for Game 3 on Saturday.

With the NBA Playoffs now in full swing, there are plenty of options for those interested in betting on the NBA. A very popular way to bet on the NBA is parlay betting. For this Game 2 matchup, we've put together a same-game parlay for Suns vs. Thunder, which features reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This parlay was created using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before assigning grades and recommendations for different bet types like money line bets, point spread bets, Over/Under bets and player prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

For this parlay, we're using one of the model's top player prop picks along with its spread and Over/Under recommendations. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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Suns vs. Thunder same-game parlay picks

Suns +17.5

Under 215.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 29.5 points

Same-game parlay odds: +627

Suns +17.5

It was a tough start to the series for the Suns, who lost Game 1 by 35 points as the Thunder had no issues asserting their dominance. The SportsLine model expects Phoenix to be more competitive in Game 2, especially with this line being so massive. The Suns cover the spread in 60% of simulations. Phoenix is 48-36 against the spread this year.

Under 215.5

The Thunder leaned to the Over this year while the Suns went 47-38 to the Under, and that's the side of the total that the model is targeting for Game 2. These teams combined for 203 points in Game 1 thanks to a dominant effort from OKC's defense, and the Under hits in 56.1% of the model's simulations.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 29.5 points

SGA averaged 31.1 points per game this regular season and could win his second straight MVP as a result. He dropped 25 points on the Suns in 29 minutes, with 15 of those points coming from the free-throw line. Whether you're a fan of how often Gilgeous-Alexander hits the charity stripe or not, it's a regular part of his game and it's a big reason why he scores so often. While he didn't clear this line in Game 1, the model thinks he'll go Over it in Game 2 with a projection of 30.6 points.