The San Antonio Spurs look to take a commanding lead on Sunday as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of their Western Conference series in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The Spurs were without Victor Wembanyama on Friday, as he was out with a concussion and is questionable for Sunday. They still managed a 120-108 victory without him to take a 2-1 series lead behind 33 points from Stephon Castle. The Spurs, the second seed in the West, are optimistic that the Defensive Player of the Year will suit up. Coach Mitch Johnson said before Game 3 that Wembanyama was progressing well, but the question is whether he can clear the NBA concussion protocol before tip-off.

The NBA Playoffs offer plenty of options for those interested in betting on the NBA. A popular way to bet on the NBA is parlay betting, and for this Game 4 matchup, we've put together a same-game parlay for Spurs vs. Blazers that features San Antonio's Castle and Portland's Deni Avdija. This parlay was created using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times before assigning grades and recommendations for different bet types like money line bets, point spread bets, Over/Under bets and player prop bets.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

For this parlay, we're using two of the model's top player prop picks along with its strong spread recommendation. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

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Spurs vs. Trail Blazers same-game parlay picks

Blazers +5.5

Stephon Castle Over 6.5 Assists

Deni Avdija Over 13.5 Rebounds + Assists

Same-game parlay odds: +512

Blazers +5.5

Portland has lost by 13 and 12 points and won by three in the first three games, but the SportsLine model sees this being a tighter game. The Spurs could be without Wembanyama, or he could be a little rusty, so the model has the Blazers covering in 57% of simulations. That earns the pick an 'A' grade from the model. The Blazers are 46-38 against the spread this season.

Stephon Castle Over 6.5 Assists

Castle is the catalyst for the Spurs, and he averages 7.4 assists. He has only gone Over this number once in the series, getting five assists in the other two games, but he topped this number seven times in his final eight regular-season outings. He hit double digits in three of those. The model projects Castle for 7.2 assists, making this a 3.5-star play.

Deni Avdija Over 13.5 Rebounds + Assists

The Blazers star averages 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists and has hit 15 combined rebounds and assists in two of the three games in this series. He also had seven rebounds and 12 helpers in the Play-In victory against the Suns. The 2020 first-round pick of the Wizards has elevated his game for the postseason, and the model projects him for 14.1 Rebounds + Assists.