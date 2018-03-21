NBA Playoff Picture 2018: Standings, projections, magic numbers, strength of schedule

To say the NBA playoff races are wild right now would be an understatement. What follows is everything you need to know about where things stand entering Wednesday, March 21. This post will continue to update for the remainder of the season as we keep track right down to the wire.

We start with the wild Western Conference picture, but if you are more interested in the Eastern Conference, we've got that lower on this page.

NOTE: Our SportsLine model, developed by predictive data engineer Stephen Oh, simulates the entire season 10,000 times to produce the most unbiased and precise projections imaginable.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Playoff Locks

Houston Rockets (No. 1 seed)

After ending Portland's 13-game win streak on Tuesday, Houston holds a four-game lead in the loss column over Golden State for the No. 1 seed both in the West and in the NBA overall, which would guarantee the Rockets home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. By virtue of their 2-1 record vs. Golden State this season, the Rockets own the tiebreaker, meaning their lead is actually five games in the loss column. Here are a few more notes about Houston entering Wednesday:

Magic Number to Clinch No. 1 seed: Seven

Seven Remaining games: 11 (eight home, three road)

11 (eight home, three road) Strength of remaining schedule: .459 (fifth-easiest in league)

.459 (fifth-easiest in league) Next three games: vs. Detroit, vs. New Orleans, vs. Atlanta



vs. Detroit, vs. New Orleans, vs. Atlanta SportsLine projections: 97.9 percent to earn No. 1 seed

Golden State Warriors (No. 2 seed)

The Warriors say Stephen Curry is aiming to come back Friday vs. Atlanta, but they clearly don't care much, if at all, about the No. 1 seed and will likely be resting Curry, Durant, Thompson and Green whenever they can down the stretch. Portland's loss on Tuesday move the Warriors one game closer to sealing the No. 2 seed.

Magic Number to Clinch No. 2 seed: Two

Two Lead/Trail: Trail Houston by four (five with tiebreaker) for No. 1 seed

Trail Houston by four (five with tiebreaker) for No. 1 seed Remaining games: 11 (six home, five road)

11 (six home, five road) Strength of remaining schedule: .465 (ninth-easiest in league)

.465 (ninth-easiest in league) Next three Games: vs. Atlanta, vs. Utah, vs. Indiana

vs. Atlanta, vs. Utah, vs. Indiana SportsLine projections: 96 percent to earn No. 2 seed

Starting to look somewhat safe

Portland Trail Blazers (No. 3 seed)

It's amazing that the Blazers have won 13 of 14 and we still can't call them a complete lock to even make the playoffs, though we're getting closer to that day.

Lead/Trail: Lead No. 4 Thunder by three games in loss column, lead No. 9 Denver by six games

Lead No. 4 Thunder by three games in loss column, lead No. 9 Denver by six games Magic Number to clinch playoff spot: Five

Five Remaining games: 11 (four home, seven road)

11 (four home, seven road) Strength of remaining schedule: .519 (12th-toughest in league)

.519 (12th-toughest in league) Next three games: vs. Boston, at OKC, at New Orleans

vs. Boston, at OKC, at New Orleans SportsLine projection: 99.7 percent to make playoffs, 86.2 percent to get top-four seed

Entering the logjam



Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 4 seed)

Just an absolutely devastating loss to the Celtics on Tuesday for the Thunder, who led Boston by two with less 10 seconds to play and Melo at the line. Now, rather than gaining a game on Portland for the No. 3 seed, they only lead No. 8 Utah by one game in the loss the column and have the toughest schedule in the league down the stretch.

Current playoff status: Trail No. 3 Blazers by three in loss column

Trail No. 3 Blazers by three in loss column The logjam : No. 4 OKC, No. 5 New Orleans and No. 6 San Antonio all have 30 losses

: No. 4 OKC, No. 5 New Orleans and No. 6 San Antonio all have 30 losses Magic Number to clinch playoff spot: Six

Six Games remaining: Nine (five home, four road)

Nine (five home, four road) Strength of remaining schedule: .578 (toughest in league)

.578 (toughest in league) Next three games: vs. Miami, vs. Portland, at San Antonio

vs. Miami, vs. Portland, at San Antonio SportsLine projections: 98.7 percent to make playoffs, 42 percent to get top-four seed

New Orleans Pelicans (No. 5 seed)

Entering Wednesday, New Orleans is ahead of San Antonio for the No. 5 seed by virtue of holding the tiebreaker. Clearly this is far from over.

Good news: Tied with OKC in loss column for No. 4

Tied with OKC in loss column for No. 4 Bad news: Only have one-game lead in loss column over No. 8 Utah

Only have one-game lead in loss column over No. 8 Utah Magic Number to clinch playoff spot: Eight

Eight Remaining games: 11 (six home, five road)

11 (six home, five road) Strength of remaining schedule: .546 (seventh-toughest in league)

.546 (seventh-toughest in league) Next three games: vs. Indiana, vs. Lakers, at Houston

vs. Indiana, vs. Lakers, at Houston SportsLine projection: 92.1 percent to make playoffs, 31 percent to get top-four seed

San Antonio Spurs (No. 6 seed)

Huge win over the depleted Warriors on Monday. According to SportsLine projections, that one win pushed the Spurs up considerably in terms of their chances of making the playoffs.

Lead/trail: Three games clear of No. 9 Denver, tied in loss column with No. 5 OKC and No. 5 San Antonio

Three games clear of No. 9 Denver, tied in loss column with No. 5 OKC and No. 5 San Antonio Magic number to clinch playoffs: Eight

Eight Strength of remaining schedule: .556 (fifth-toughest in league)



.556 (fifth-toughest in league) Next three games: vs. Washington, vs. Utah, at Milwaukee

vs. Washington, vs. Utah, at Milwaukee SportsLine projection: 93.2 percent to make playoffs, 20 percent to get top-four seed

Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 7 seed)

Wolves get off the ejection seat for now with a big win vs. the Clippers on Tuesday. The Jazz blowing their game to the Hawks and the Thunder blowing their game against the Celtics made Tuesday a triple-whammy winner for Minnesota.

Good news: Only trail No. 4 OKC by one game in loss column and hold tiebreaker

Only trail No. 4 OKC by one game in loss column and hold tiebreaker Bad news: Only two losses clear of No. 9 Denver and one loss clear of No. 8 Utah

Only two losses clear of No. 9 Denver and one loss clear of No. 8 Utah Remaining games: 10 (five home, five road)

10 (five home, five road) Strength of remaining schedule: .416 (2nd-easiest in league)

.416 (2nd-easiest in league) Next three games: at Knicks, at Sixers, vs. Memphis

at Knicks, at Sixers, vs. Memphis SportsLine projection: 93.6 percent to make playoffs, 14.6 percent to get top-four seed

Utah Jazz (No. 8 seed)

If OKC's loss to Boston was devastating, Utah's loss to the Hawks, at home, on Tuesday was even worse. In this crazy race, that one loss is the difference between being tied with New Orleans for the No. 5 seed and being on the brink of missing the playoffs, which the Jazz currently are -- hanging onto the last spot out West.

Good news: Only trail No. 4 seed by one game in loss column

Only trail No. 4 seed by one game in loss column Bad News: Only lead Denver by two games for final playoff spot

Only lead Denver by two games for final playoff spot Magic Number to clinch playoff spot: Nine

Nine Games remaining: 11 (five home, six road)

11 (five home, six road) Strength of remaining schedule: .540 (ninth-toughest in league)

.540 (ninth-toughest in league) Next three games: at Dallas, at San Antonio, at Golden State

at Dallas, at San Antonio, at Golden State SportsLine projection: 81 percent to make playoffs, 5.5 percent to get top-four seed

Just outside looking in

Denver Nuggets (No. 9 seed)

Needless to say, the Nuggets have to take care of business against the lowly Bulls on Wednesday. Right now they are technically ahead of the No. 10 Clippers, but SportsLine says they have a significantly worse chance of making the playoffs as they have the second-toughest schedule in the league coming down the stretch. Again, they have to beat bad teams like Chicago when they have the chance.

Good news: Only trail No. 8 Utah by two games in loss column

Only trail No. 8 Utah by two games in loss column Bad news: That number is actually three as Utah currently holds tiebreaker via division record

That number is actually three as Utah currently holds tiebreaker via division record Remaining games: 11 (four home, seven road)

11 (four home, seven road) Strength of remaining schedule: .565 (second-toughest in league)



.565 (second-toughest in league) Next three games: at Chicago, at Washington, at Philadelphia

at Chicago, at Washington, at Philadelphia SportsLine projection: 11.2 percent to make playoffs

L.A. Clippers (No. 10 seed)

Tough loss to Minnesota on Tuesday, but the Clippers are still very much in the hunt. A quick glance entering Wednesday:

Good news: Only trail No. 8 Jazz by two games in loss column



Only trail No. 8 Jazz by two games in loss column Bad news: That number is effectively three as Jazz own tiebreaker via either head-to-head or conference record

That number is effectively three as Jazz own tiebreaker via either head-to-head or conference record Remaining games: 12 (six home, six road)

12 (six home, six road) Strength of remaining schedule: .545 (eighth-toughest in league)



.545 (eighth-toughest in league) Next 3 games: at Milwaukee, at Indiana, at Toronto

at Milwaukee, at Indiana, at Toronto SportsLine projection: 30.2 percent chance to make playoffs

Kyle Lowry and the Raptors are sitting pretty atop the Eastern Conference. USATSI

Playoff Locks



Toronto Raptors (No. 1 seed)

Only team in the league with a top-five offense and defense. Already have a playoff spot clinched. Here's Toronto's current situation at a glance:

Lead/Trail: Five-game lead on No. 2 Boston

Five-game lead on No. 2 Boston Magic Number to clinch No. 1 seed: Six

Six Remaining games: 11 (six home, five road)

11 (six home, five road) Strength of remaining schedule: .524 (11th-toughest in league)

.524 (11th-toughest in league) Next three games: at Cleveland, vs. Brooklyn, vs. Clippers

at Cleveland, vs. Brooklyn, vs. Clippers SportsLine projection: 99.8 percent to finish as No. 1 seed

Boston Celtics (No. 2 seed)

Boston had a monster last-second win against OKC on Tuesday with Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown all out. The Celtics have clinched a playoff spot and is pretty locked in to the 2-seed with a six-game lead in the loss column over No. 3 Cleveland. Entering Wednesday:

Lead/Trail: Trail Raptors by five games for 1-seed

Trail Raptors by five games for 1-seed Magic Number to clinch No. 2 seed: five

five Remaining games: 10 (three home, seven road)

10 (three home, seven road) Strength of remaining schedule: .483 (10th-easiest in league)

.483 (10th-easiest in league) Next three games: at Portland, at Sacramento, at Phoenix

at Portland, at Sacramento, at Phoenix SportsLine projection: 0.2 percent chance to earn 1-seed

Fighting for top-four seed

Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 3 seed)

Huge game vs. Toronto on Wednesday night, marking another chance for the Cavs to prove themselves against an elite team. Fact is, they have only beaten two playoff teams in more than a month.

Lead/Trail: Only one game in loss column separates them from No. 6 seed Philly



Only one game in loss column separates them from No. 6 seed Philly Magic Number to clinch playoff spot: Two

Two Magic Number to clinch home-court in first round: 11

11 Remaining games: 12 (seven home, five road)

12 (seven home, five road) Strength of remaining schedule: .482 (ninth-easiest in league)

.482 (ninth-easiest in league) Next three games: vs. Toronto, vs. Phoenix, at Brooklyn

vs. Toronto, vs. Phoenix, at Brooklyn SportsLine Projections: 100 percent to make playoffs, 83.6 percent to get top-four seed

Indiana Pacers (No. 4 seed)

The Pacers have won seven of 10 and continue to be one of the most surprising stories in the league. Our SportsLine projections have them finishing as the No. 5 seed, falling one spot from where they sit entering Wednesday.

Logjam: No. 4 Indiana, No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Philly all have 30 losses



No. 4 Indiana, No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Philly all have 30 losses Magic Number to clinch playoff spot: Two

Two Remaining games: 11 (four home, seven road)

11 (four home, seven road) Strength of remaining schedule: .555 (sixth-toughest in league)



.555 (sixth-toughest in league) Next three games: at New Orleans, vs. Clippers, vs. Miami

at New Orleans, vs. Clippers, vs. Miami SportsLine projection: 100 percent to make playoffs, 22 percent to get top-four seed

Washington Wizards (No. 5 seed)

They've won four of six and John Wall is getting closer to returning. Monster wins over Boston and Indiana in their last two, and another big one looms Wednesday night vs. San Antonio.

Logjam: No. 4 Indiana, No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Philly all have 30 losses



No. 4 Indiana, No. 5 Washington and No. 6 Philly all have 30 losses Magic Number to clinch playoff spot: Three

Three Remaining games: 12 (six home, six road)

12 (six home, six road) Strength of schedule: .494 (13th-easiest in league)

.494 (13th-easiest in league) Next three games: at San Antonio, vs. Denver, vs. Knicks

at San Antonio, vs. Denver, vs. Knicks SportsLine projection: 100 percent to make playoffs, 28.1 percent to get top-four seed

Philadelphia 76ers (No. 6 seed)

Good news, Sixers fans: Though you currently sit sixth in the East, our SportsLine projections have you finishing No. 4 with home-court in the first round, thanks to the softest schedule in the league down the stretch.

Magic Number to clinch playoff spot: 4

4 Remaining games: 13 (nine home, four road)

13 (nine home, four road) Strength of remaining schedule: .404 (easiest in league)

.404 (easiest in league) Next three games: vs. Memphis, at Orlando, vs. Minnesota

vs. Memphis, at Orlando, vs. Minnesota SportsLine projection: 100 percent to make playoffs, 61.9 percent to get top-four seed

Bottom seeds but still dangerous

Miami Heat (No. 7 seed)

If the season were to end right now, Miami would get Boston in the first round. Given the Celtics' injury uncertainty, that feels like a series the Heat could at least threaten to win. I wouldn't bet on it happening, but I wouldn't bet the house against it either.

Lead/trail: Six losses clear of No. 9 Pistons, three losses back of No. 6 seed

Six losses clear of No. 9 Pistons, three losses back of No. 6 seed Magic Number to clinch playoff spot: Five

Five Remaining games: 11 (seven home, four road)

11 (seven home, four road) Strength of remaining schedule: .462 (six-easiest in league)

.462 (six-easiest in league) Next three games: vs. Knicks, at OKC, at Indiana

vs. Knicks, at OKC, at Indiana SportsLine projection: 100 percent to make playoffs, 3.7 percent to get top-four seed

Milwaukee Bucks (No. 8 seed)

Big playoff implications on both sides when the Bucks take on the Clippers Wednesday night. Right now, our SportsLine projections have the Bucks remaining as the No. 8 seed.

Magic Number to clinch playoff spot: Six

Six Lead/trail: Six losses clear of No. 9 Pistons, three losses back of No. 6 seed

Six losses clear of No. 9 Pistons, three losses back of No. 6 seed Remaining games: 12 (six home, six road)

12 (six home, six road) Strength of remaining schedule: .494 (12th-easiest in league)

.494 (12th-easiest in league) Next three games: vs. Clippers, at Chicago, vs. San Antonio

vs. Clippers, at Chicago, vs. San Antonio SportsLine projection: 97.7 percent to make playoffs

Not technically dead, but close

Detroit Pistons (No. 9 seed)

This is a courtesy inclusion. Detroit is not making the playoffs, but just for fun, let's check where the Pistons stand, if only to make Milwaukee and Miami fans feel better.