A wild race for the Western Conference's final playoff spot will come down to the Blazers and Grizzlies, who both took care of their business on Thursday with wins over the Nets and Bucks, respectively. The Grizzlies cruised past Milwaukee, but the Blazers had to pull out yet another heart-stopper as Brooklyn's Caris LeVert missed a potential game-winning step-back as time expired.

The Suns, meanwhile, finished their seeding games 8-0 with a win over Dallas, but their hole coming into the bubble was just barely too big to crawl out from, and they'll head back to the desert, despite being the only undefeated team at Walt Disney World. San Antonio was eliminated once Memphis and Phoenix both won, making their loss to Utah a moot point.

There will be lots of clamoring about the validity of a bubble that doesn't reward a team that went undefeated, but we know this was an extension of the regular season. The Suns earned the 39 losses they entered Orlando with the same as they earned the eight wins inside. To me, this bubble experience was about entertainment. The race for the play-in series made these games so exciting, and it is through that prism that I believe one more game between Phoenix and Memphis for the right to play Portland would be in keeping with the spirit of this restart. But these eight games were a great run either way.

So now the top-seeded Lakers sit back and wait to see who their opponent will be in the 1-8 matchup. All other matchups are set. Here's a look at the standings with one more day of seeding games (again, no matchups can change) to go.

Western Conference

Team/Seed Record Current Matchup 1. Lakers 52-19 (--) vs. Blazers/Grizzlies 2. Clippers 48-23 (--) vs. Mavericks 3. Nuggets 46-26 (--) vs. Jazz 4. Thunder (can still flip seeds with Houston) 44-27 (--) vs. Rockets 5. Rockets (can still flip seeds with Oklahoma City) 44-27 (--) vs. Thunder 6. Jazz 44-28 (--) vs. Nuggets 7. Mavericks 43-32 (--) vs. Clippers 8. Blazers 35-39 (--) vs. Grizzlies (Play-in) 9. Grizzlies 34-39 (--) vs. Blazers (Play-in)

To be clear on the Houston-OKC situation, yes, they can technically flip spots if OKC loses on Friday and Houston wins, but it doesn't matter. They're going to play each other either way and home-court advantage obviously isn't a factor.

As for the play-in series between Portland and Memphis, it's simple: The Blazers, as the higher seed, only have to beat the Grizzlies once to secure the final payoff spot, while the Grizzlies have to beat Portland twice. Game 1 of that series is set for Saturday at 2:30 ET.

Eastern Conference

Team/Seed Record First-round Matchup 1. Bucks 56-17 vs. Magic 2. Raptors 52-19 vs. Nets 3. Celtics 48-24 vs. 76ers 4. Heat 44-28 vs. Pacers 5. Pacers 44-28 vs. Heat 6. 76ers 42-30 vs. Celtics 7. Nets 35-37 vs. Raptors 8. Magic 32-40 vs. Bucks

The Eastern Conference matchups are locked in.