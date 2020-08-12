Watch Now: Bill Reiter's Worst Matchup For Lakers In Playoffs ( 1:20 )

Damian Lillard is some kind of mission in the Orlando bubble. After scoring 51 points on Sunday, Lillard put up 61 points Tuesday as the Blazers edged the Mavericks 134-131.

With the win, combined with the Grizzlies' loss to the Celtics, the Blazers moved into sole possession of the No. 8 seed, a half-game up on Memphis, Phoenix and San Antonio with one game to play. The Blazers also hold the tiebreaker over all those teams via winning percentage.

Reminder: At the conclusion of each team's eight seeding games, the top seven seeds in each conference will be locked. At that point, if the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 seed, those two will decide the final spot via a play-in series, with the lower seed having to beat the higher seed twice, but the higher seed only needing to win once.

Below is a look at where the playoff picture stands, from seeds to current matchups, with two games still in progress on Tuesday night.

Western Conference

Team/Seed Record Current Matchup 1. Lakers 52-18 (--) vs. Blazers/Grizzlies 2. Clippers 47-23 (5 GB) vs. Mavericks 3. Nuggets 46-25 (6.5 GB) vs. Jazz 4. Rockets 44-26 (8 GB) vs. Thunder 5. Thunder 43-27 (9 GB) vs. Rockets 6. Jazz 43-28 (9.5 GB) vs. Nuggets 7. Mavericks 43-31 (11 GB) vs. Clippers 8. Blazers 34-39 (19.5 GB) vs. Grizzlies (Play-in)

Portland moved to 5-2 in the bubble with a huge victory over the Mavericks on Tuesday. With the win, the Blazers move into the No. 8 seed. A win over Brooklyn in their final seeding game with secure a spot in the play-in series for the Blazers, who would then only have to beat the No. 9 seed once.

Race for No. 8

Team Record Games Behind No. 8 Seed 9. Grizzlies 33-39 .5 GB 10. Suns 33-39 .5 GB 11. Spurs 32-38 .5 GB

The Suns moved to 7-0 in the bubble with a win over the Sixers on Tuesday, but they still need help to get into the play-in series. The Grizzlies hold the tiebreaker, meaning the Suns need to beat the Mavericks (who will likely be resting their stars) and hope Memphis loses to the Bucks, who will likely also be resting a number of regulars.

Blazers: vs. Nets

vs. Nets Grizzlies: vs. Bucks

vs. Bucks Suns : vs. Mavericks

: vs. Mavericks Spurs: vs. Jazz

Eastern Conference

Team/Seed Record Current Matchup 1. Bucks 55-16 (--) vs. Magic 2. Raptors 51-19 (3.5 GB) vs. Nets 3. Celtics 48-23 (7 GB) vs. 76ers 4. Heat 44-27 (11 GB) vs. Pacers 5. Pacers 43-28 (12 GB) vs. Heat 6. 76ers 42-29 (13 GB) vs. Celtics 7. Nets 35-36 (20 GB) vs. Raptors 8. Magic 32-40 (23.5 GB) vs. Bucks

No change in the Eastern Conference standings on Tuesday.

There is no race for the No. 8 seed in the East. The Wizards have been mathematically eliminated.