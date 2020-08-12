Damian Lillard is some kind of mission in the Orlando bubble. After scoring 51 points on Sunday, Lillard put up 61 points Tuesday as the Blazers edged the Mavericks 134-131.
With the win, combined with the Grizzlies' loss to the Celtics, the Blazers moved into sole possession of the No. 8 seed, a half-game up on Memphis, Phoenix and San Antonio with one game to play. The Blazers also hold the tiebreaker over all those teams via winning percentage.
Reminder: At the conclusion of each team's eight seeding games, the top seven seeds in each conference will be locked. At that point, if the No. 9 seed is within four games of the No. 8 seed, those two will decide the final spot via a play-in series, with the lower seed having to beat the higher seed twice, but the higher seed only needing to win once.
Below is a look at where the playoff picture stands, from seeds to current matchups, with two games still in progress on Tuesday night.
Western Conference
|Team/Seed
|Record
|Current Matchup
1. Lakers
52-18 (--)
vs. Blazers/Grizzlies
2. Clippers
47-23 (5 GB)
vs. Mavericks
3. Nuggets
46-25 (6.5 GB)
vs. Jazz
4. Rockets
44-26 (8 GB)
vs. Thunder
5. Thunder
43-27 (9 GB)
vs. Rockets
6. Jazz
43-28 (9.5 GB)
vs. Nuggets
7. Mavericks
43-31 (11 GB)
vs. Clippers
8. Blazers
34-39 (19.5 GB)
vs. Grizzlies (Play-in)
Portland moved to 5-2 in the bubble with a huge victory over the Mavericks on Tuesday. With the win, the Blazers move into the No. 8 seed. A win over Brooklyn in their final seeding game with secure a spot in the play-in series for the Blazers, who would then only have to beat the No. 9 seed once.
Race for No. 8
|Team
|Record
|Games Behind No. 8 Seed
9. Grizzlies
33-39
.5 GB
10. Suns
33-39
.5 GB
11. Spurs
32-38
.5 GB
The Suns moved to 7-0 in the bubble with a win over the Sixers on Tuesday, but they still need help to get into the play-in series. The Grizzlies hold the tiebreaker, meaning the Suns need to beat the Mavericks (who will likely be resting their stars) and hope Memphis loses to the Bucks, who will likely also be resting a number of regulars.
- Blazers: vs. Nets
- Grizzlies: vs. Bucks
- Suns: vs. Mavericks
- Spurs: vs. Jazz
Eastern Conference
|Team/Seed
|Record
|Current Matchup
1. Bucks
55-16 (--)
vs. Magic
2. Raptors
51-19 (3.5 GB)
vs. Nets
3. Celtics
48-23 (7 GB)
vs. 76ers
4. Heat
44-27 (11 GB)
vs. Pacers
5. Pacers
43-28 (12 GB)
vs. Heat
6. 76ers
42-29 (13 GB)
vs. Celtics
7. Nets
35-36 (20 GB)
vs. Raptors
8. Magic
32-40 (23.5 GB)
vs. Bucks
No change in the Eastern Conference standings on Tuesday.
There is no race for the No. 8 seed in the East. The Wizards have been mathematically eliminated.